Global Plastic Compounding Market Report 2019-2026 Featuring Key Players - BASF SE., LyondellBasell Industries, and The Dow Chemical Co

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Compounding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PP, PET, TPV, TPO, PVC, PBT, ABS), By Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic compounding market size is projected to reach USD 95.29 billion by 2026.



It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Rapidly developing construction and automobile markets are anticipated to drive the demand for interiors, exteriors, and under hood components. Maximum applications of plastics compounding involve under hood components in the automotive industry, building interior and exteriors in construction and infrastructure industries, and in electronics, durables, and wire and cable industries.



Polyethylene terephthalate known as PET, is the plastic used for manufacturing bottle containers used for packaged water and carbonated beverages. As a raw material, PET is recognized worldwide as a safe, strong, flexible, non-toxic, and lightweight material that is 100% recyclable. Hence, it has gained wide acceptability and is anticipated to lead the plastic compounding market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator for PET compound segment in 2018. Ever increasing demand for beverages, mainly carbonated beverages and nutritional drinks, is anticipated to drive the regional consumption of PET compound. This trend is favored by rise in population, changing lifestyle, and emergence of domestic beverage manufacturers. Presence of large pool of contract bottlers in the region shall also impact the scope of packaging application in Asia Pacific.



Traditionally, construction industry has been a major consumer of plastics with the product application ranging from pipe fittings and insulation to masonry materials and equipment. Plastic compounds are modified in accordance to their requirements, e.g. flame retardant additives are added to PVC compounds, and form a very crucial aspect of building materials.



Developing countries such as Mexico are expected to benefit from rising construction spending and inclination of consumers to utilize sustainable and lightweight building materials in place of conventional materials. The expanding automotive sector and shift in consumer purchase behavior from considering cars as luxuries to now considering them necessities are also anticipated to have a positive impact on the plastics sector and drive compounding activities in the region.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue and volume, polypropylene is the most consumed plastic compounding product. The rise in its production is owing to high demand from packaging and medical device industries across the globe

Increasing requirement for flame retardancy, heat resistance, and improved serviceability is anticipated to drive growth in electronics and electrical industry

Construction is the leading application segment for polyethylene compounds with the segment accounting for a mass application globally

Major plastic compound manufacturers have been acquiring independent compounding facilities, rather than establishing plants, to strengthen their position

Key players operating in the plastic compounding market include BASF SE., LyondellBasell Industries, N.V., and The Dow Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Plastic Compounding Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation and scope

3.2 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1 Plastic compounding Market Outlook

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Trends

3.4.1.1 Polypropylene (PP)

3.4.1.2 Polyurethane (PU)

3.4.1.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

3.4.2 Sales Channel Analysis

3.4.3 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.5 Regulatory framework

3.5.1 Standard & Compliances

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Robust growth in the automotive industry

3.6.1.2 Construction industry growth

3.6.1.3 increasing demand from food & beverage packaging application

3.6.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Volatile raw material prices

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.6.3.1 Production process efficiency

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Plastic Compounding Market

3.7.1 Porters five forces analysis

3.7.2 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Plastic Compounding Market: Type Estimates & Analysis

4.1 Plastic compounding market: Type movement analysis

4.2 Polyethylene (PE)

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2014 - 2026 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3 Polypropylene (PP)

4.4 Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV)

4.5 Thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO)

4.6 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

4.7 Polystyrene (PS)

4.8 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

4.9 Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

4.10 Polyamide (PA)

4.11 Polycarbonate (PC)

4.12 Acrylonitrile butadiene systems (ABS)



Chapter 5 Plastic Compounding Market: Application Estimates & Analysis

5.1 Plastic compounding market: Application movement analysis

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Building & Construction

5.4 Electrical & Electronics

5.5 Packaging

5.6 Consumer Goods

5.7 Industrial Machinery

5.8 Medical Device

5.9 Optical Media

5.10 Others



Chapter 6 Plastic Compounding Market: Region Estimates & Analysis

6.1 Plastic Compounding market: Region movement analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2 Vendor landscape

7.2.1 List of suppliers

7.2.2 List of end users

7.3 China Electronics Corporation (CEC)

7.4 List of companies (Public & Private)

7.4.1 Company market position analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



BASF SE

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Kraton Polymers, Inc.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

RTP Company, Inc.

S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC

Dyneon GmbH & Co KG

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Covestro AG

Washington Penn Plastics (WPP) Co., Inc.

Eurostar Engineering Plastics (EEP)

Kuraray Plastics Co., Ltd.

A. Schulman, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Lanxess AG

Solvay S.A.

SO.F.TER Group

Company Overview

Heritage Plastics, Inc

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Nova Polymers, Inc.

Adell Plastics, Inc.

Foster Corporation

MRC Polymers, Inc.

Flex Technologies, Inc.

China XD Plastics Co., Ltd.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

PolyOne Corporation

Guangdong Silver Age Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Qingdao GON Technology Co., Ltd.

China General Plastics Corporation (CGPC)

