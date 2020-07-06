Global Plastic Pails Market Players Hope to Benefit From Circular Economy Initiatives: Future Market Insights

Dubai, U.A.E, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insight's recent report on the global plastic pails market predicts that the market is scheduled to cross a threshold of US$ 656 Mn, expanding at a positive rate across the assessment period 2020-2030.

Manufactures are increasingly looking for alternatives to mainstream packaging in order to overcome bulk packaging challenges. Adoption of plastic pails has significantly helped in this respect by reducing costs and introducing lightweight packaging. Therefore, the plastic pails market has registered a significant uptick in the past few years.

The call for environmental sustainability has prompted governments to implement tough legislations on plastic usage. Plastic pollution has emerged as a major challenge since the 20th century, threatening the natural equilibrium. Overflowing landfills due to accumulation of non-biodegradable plastic waste have generated dire consequences for the environment.

Realizing this, manufacturers have been investing intensively in producing biodegradable and recyclable plastic. Recycled plastic pails have proven instrumental in reducing the global carbon footprint as it reduces dependence on fossil fuels. Additionally, recycled plastic pails allow for cost-saving, thereby increasing their customer base.

To know more about this market, request a [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11717

"Growth of the global plastic pails market is expected to remain steady across the forecast period, owing to increased production of recycled pails. However, reducing oil prices worldwide are inducing a southward trend in the value of plastics, making companies question the feasibility of recycling. As a consequence, the commitment to sustainability is not being met, impeding growth prospects," infers a prominent FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Plastic Pails Market Research Report

The global plastic pails market is slated to record a 4.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030

By end-users, inks, dyes & pigments manufacturers shall utilize the maximum amount of plastic pails, capturing a quarter of the market share

2/5 th of the revenue share in terms of material type is accounted for by polyethylene (PE) based plastic pails, reaching a value of US$ 676 Mn by 2030

of the revenue share in terms of material type is accounted for by polyethylene (PE) based plastic pails, reaching a value of by 2030 Capacity-wise, the 10 to 20 liters segment shall capture over 40% of the global plastic pails market

Collectively, East Asia and North America will capture a market value share exceeding half across the forecast period. However, South Asia looks to offers even more lucrative growth prospects

Global Plastic Pails Market- Key Trends

The plastic pails market is increasingly using recyclable materials, parallel to government regulations enforcing sustainability measures. To that end, manufactures such as Mauser Group N.V. have introduced the Twinshot technology which enables manufacturing 100% recyclable plastic pails

Closed-lid plastic pails are highly suitable for transporting and safe storage of food & beverage items due to their airtight seal ability. Therefore, their usage has augmented in recent years

The plastic pails market stands to gain a lot from the agriculture sector, attributed to the high demand for chemical fertilizers. The non-corrosive nature of liquid fertilizers makes them highly compatible for storage in plastic pails, boosting their demand

Rising demand for paints across the construction industry is also expected to fuel plastic pails usage. These are used to transport paints across national and international borders

Global Plastic Pails Market- Region-wise Analysis

While North America and East Asia jointly capture most of the plastic pails market share, South Asia is expected to generate greater opportunities. An absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 114 Mn has been forecast for the upcoming forecast period, with growth set to accelerate nearly twofold.

and jointly capture most of the plastic pails market share, is expected to generate greater opportunities. An absolute $ opportunity worth has been forecast for the upcoming forecast period, with growth set to accelerate nearly twofold. Recycled plastics usage has substantially increased in Australia and Peru , while the European Parliament plans to completely ban single-use plastics by 2021. These developments shall provide major traction to recyclable plastic pails usage in the future.

and , while the European Parliament plans to completely ban single-use plastics by 2021. These developments shall provide major traction to recyclable plastic pails usage in the future. Latin America , which currently holds a 4.9% market share, is anticipated to transition from the growth phase to the maturity phase while Europe has generated a stagnated demand.

, which currently holds a 4.9% market share, is anticipated to transition from the growth phase to the maturity phase while has generated a stagnated demand. Growth prospects have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in the cessation of major industrial activities requiring plastic pails usage. The North American Market shall be the worst affected, due to the prevalence of the largest number of infections.

Availability of raw materials and strengthening of supply chains are poised to return growth to normal trajectory across East Asia , Europe and South Asia .

For information on the research approach used in the report, request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11717

Global Plastic Pails Market- Competitive Landscape

The global plastic pails market is fragmented, characterized by the prevalence of several small-care manufactures. The tier III players account for nearly 4/5th of the overall market share.

Mauser Group N.V., NCI Packaging, Time Technoplast Ltd., Balmer Lawrie & Co., Ltd., M&M Industries Ltd. and Great Western Containers Inc. are some prominent players. To survive in the highly competitive market, vendors are relying on mergers and acquisitions which enhances their core competencies.

Expansion of product portfolios, collaborations with various players and agencies as well as product innovations also constitute important growth strategies. For instance, M&M Industries Ltd manufactures the Superkube K1 and K2 pails. The former is a Life Latch UN solids group II and III usage certified while the latter is lightweight for general use.

Plastic Pails Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Open Top/Head

Closed Top/Head

Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Capacity

Up to 3 liters

3 to 5 liters

5 to 10 liters

10 to 20 liters

Above 20 liters

End-Use

Paints & Coatings

Inks, Dyes & Pigments

Petroleum & Lubricants

Agrochemicals & Fertilizers

Food & Beverage Ingredients

Other Industries

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Others

Europe

EU-5

Nordic countries

BENELUX

Poland

Russia

MEA

GCC

Southern Africa

North Africa

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

South Asia

India

ASEAN

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

COVID -19: Impact [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-11717

About the Plastic Pails Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global plastic pails market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for 2020-2030. The study reveals growth projections on the plastic pails market on the basis of product type (open top/head and close top/head), material type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and others), capacity (up to 3 liters, 3 to 5 liters, 5 to 10 liters, 10 to 20 liters and above 20 liters), end use (paints & coatings, inks, dyes & pigments, petroleum & lubricants, agrochemicals & fertilizers, food & beverage ingredients and other industrial end uses) and across seven regions.

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Packaging Division

Returnable Plastic Crates Market: FMI's analysis on the returnable plastic crates market sheds light on the most important dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing growth prospects during the upcoming decade.

Plastic Sterilization Trays Market: The plastic sterilization trays market research report offers a comprehensive documentation of the prominent growth dynamics, capturing all the facets of the evolving scenario across prominent segments and regions.

Plastic Spice Jars Market: Acquire FMI's ongoing plastic spice jars market study to glean valuable information regarding the key dynamics responsible for its expansion for the decade 2020-2030.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-pails-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/plastic-pails-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights