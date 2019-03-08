Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022 with ARBURG, Chen Hsong, KraussMaffei, Milacron, Sumitomo Heavy Industries & The Japan Steel Works Dominating

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic processing machinery market will register a CAGR of more than 3% by 2022.

The plastic processing process is being mechanized: various steps are being initiated by vendors to produce automated plastic processing machines. The increasing need to meet market demands for optimized flexibility and personalization in terms of product design and precision has increased the need to integrate automated machines in the process line. Robots are being used to enhance plastic processing. Moreover, plastic processing machines are equipped with PLC and controllers which communicates to a human-machine interface through communication protocols.

In addition, servo drives are integrated with plastic processing machines to synchronize conveyor movement. All these benefits provided by automated machines have resulted in an increase in demand for such machines in plastic processing and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Market Overview

High demand from food packaging industry

The major food and beverage brands are exploring plastic packaging to extend the shelf life of packaged foods. Also, most companies are focusing on attractive packaging for their products to increase brand identification, which is increasing the use of plastic processing machinery for rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible packaging.

Increasing adoption of automated machines

The increasing need to meet market demands for optimized flexibility and personalization, in terms of product design and precision, has increased the need to integrate automated machines in the process line. All these benefits provided by automated machines have resulted in an increase in demand for such machines in plastic processing and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

IMM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Extrusion machine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

BMM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Packaging- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ARBURG

Chen Hsong Holdings

KraussMaffei

Milacron

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

The Japan Steel Works

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9tzqkl/global_plastic?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

