Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022 with ARBURG, Chen Hsong, KraussMaffei, Milacron, Sumitomo Heavy Industries & The Japan Steel Works Dominating
Mar 08, 2019, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plastic processing machinery market will register a CAGR of more than 3% by 2022.
The plastic processing process is being mechanized: various steps are being initiated by vendors to produce automated plastic processing machines. The increasing need to meet market demands for optimized flexibility and personalization in terms of product design and precision has increased the need to integrate automated machines in the process line. Robots are being used to enhance plastic processing. Moreover, plastic processing machines are equipped with PLC and controllers which communicates to a human-machine interface through communication protocols.
In addition, servo drives are integrated with plastic processing machines to synchronize conveyor movement. All these benefits provided by automated machines have resulted in an increase in demand for such machines in plastic processing and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
Market Overview
High demand from food packaging industry
The major food and beverage brands are exploring plastic packaging to extend the shelf life of packaged foods. Also, most companies are focusing on attractive packaging for their products to increase brand identification, which is increasing the use of plastic processing machinery for rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible packaging.
Increasing adoption of automated machines
Increasing adoption of automated machines
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- IMM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Extrusion machine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- BMM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Packaging- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automotive- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ARBURG
- Chen Hsong Holdings
- KraussMaffei
- Milacron
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- The Japan Steel Works
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9tzqkl/global_plastic?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
