Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Processing Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic processing machinery market is currently experiencing a healthy growth. Plastic processing machinery refers to the equipment used for converting various types of plastics into semi-finished plastic products. Some of the commonly used plastic processing machines include plastic injection, extrusion, blow molding, vacuum forming and rotational molding. They are used for producing simple to intricate designs while giving a desired shape and size to the plastic by using a rigid mold or frame. They are also used for the production of high-strength, low-weight, fuel-efficient and durable plastic components across various industries, including construction, automotive, packaging, electronics & electrical and agriculture.



The increasing production of consumer goods and electronics, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as 3D printing and automated plastic processing machines, are providing a boost to the market growth. These machines are capable of manufacturing personalized products on a large scale with enhanced flexibility and precision. Widespread utilization of plastic for the manufacturing of food and beverage packaging solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor.



Various ready-to-eat foods and beverages are packed in attractive plastic containers for longer shelf-life and convenient storage. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting domestic plastic industries, especially in the developing nations, along with the adoption of plastic recycling machinery, are projected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arburg GmbH, Cosmos Machinery, Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems, Japan Steel Works Ltd., Milacron Holdings Corporation, Niigata Machine Techno Company Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global plastic processing machinery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the plastic type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global plastic processing machinery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Blow Molding Machinery

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Compression Molding Machinery

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Extrusion Molding Machinery

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Injection Molding Machinery

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Rotational Molding Machinery

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Plastic Type

7.1 Polypropylene (PP)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polyethylene (PE)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Polyurethane (PUR)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Polystyrene (PS)

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Packaging Industry

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Construction Industry

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Automotive Industry

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Electronic and Electrical Industry

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Agriculture Industry

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Arburg GmbH

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Cosmos Machinery

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Husky Injection Molding Systems

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Japan Steel Works Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Milacron Holdings Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Niigata Machine Techno Company Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials



