Global Plastic Processing Machinery Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections 2019-2023

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets of plastic processing machinery used in various industry applications. The market is broken down by product types, by plastic type, industry applications and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are presented for each product type, industry application, and regional market.

Injection molding is considered to be the most versatile plastic processing machinery. Blow molding machines are particularly useful for economically manufacturing hollow one-piece objects in huge volumes, since the process can create uniform, thin walled containers very quickly. Extrusion molding is ideal for manufacturing parts in high-volume with continuous length and uniform cross-sections.

Compression molding often uses advanced composites for the plastic material, the process yields stronger and more durable parts. Rotational molding machinery is mainly is used to make hollow articles. The process does not require pressure which makes it inexpensive as it will require short production runs for molding.

The increasing demand for processed food and beverages, followed by increasing requirements for packaging, is fueling the overall growth in plastics processing machinery market. The increasing demand for plastics in a variety of applications is expected to fuel growth of the plastic processing machinery global market. Accuracy, reliability, and energy efficiency play an important role in the growth of plastic processing machinery global market.

The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for plastic processing machinery. It explains the major market drivers of the plastic processing machinery global market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the plastic processing machinery market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the plastic processing machinery industry globally.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for plastic processing machinery

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Discussion of technology background, significant drivers and current trends

Information on current products and innovations in key types of plastic processing machinery

Description of applications of plastic processing machinery in packaging, construction, automotive and FMCG industry

Briefing about impact of plastics on environment and humans and assessment of stringent environmental regulations

Profiles of the major players in the market, including Husky Injection Molding Systems, Milacron, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Toshiba Machine and Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Plastic Processing Machinery, by Product Type

Blow Molding Machinery

Compression Molding Machinery

Extrusion Molding Machinery

Injection Molding Machinery

Rotational Molding Machinery

Others

Plastic Processing Machinery, by Application

Packaging Industry

Construction and Infrastructure Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronic and Electrical Goods

Agriculture

Others

Plastic Processing Machinery, by Plastic Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others

Chapter 4 Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery

Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery, by Product Type

Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery by Application

Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery, by Region

Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery, by Plastic Type

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Injection Molding Machinery, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Blow Molding Machinery, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Extrusion Molding Machinery, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Compression Molding Machinery, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Rotational Molding Machinery, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Molding Machinery, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polypropylene, by Product Type

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene, by Product Type

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyurethane, by Product Type

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyvinyl chloride, by Product Type

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene Terephthalate, by Product Type

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polystyrene, by Product Type

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Plastic Type, by Product Type

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polypropylene, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyurethane, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyvinyl chloride, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene Terephthalate, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polystyrene, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Plastic Type, by Application

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Injection Molding Machinery, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Blow Molding Machinery, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Extrusion Molding Machinery, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Compression Molding Machinery, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Rotational Molding Machinery, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Molding Machinery, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Packaging, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Construction and Infrastructure, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Automotive, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Electronic and Electrical Goods, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Agriculture, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Applications, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polypropylene, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyurethane, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyvinyl chloride, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene Terephthalate, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polystyrene, by Region

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Plastic Type, by Region

Chapter 5 Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Plastics in Key End-Use Industries

Emergence of Extrusion Coating in Packaging Industry

The Advent of Plasticulture

Advanced Process Control and Monitoring System for Injection Molding

Augmented Demand for Processed Food and Beverages Driving Packaging Industry

Challenges

Impact of Plastics on Environment and Humans

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Chapter 6 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc.

Aoki Technical Laboratory Inc.

Arburg Gmbh+Co Kg

Bekum-Maschinenfabriken Gmbh

Berlyn Ecm Inc.

Brampton Engineering Inc.

Brown Machine Group Holdings Llc

Brueckner Group Gmbh

Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd.

Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd.

Crown Machine Uwp Inc.

Davis-Standard Llc

Engel Holding Gmbh

Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.

G.N. Plastics Co Ltd.

Graham Engineering Corp.

Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Borch Machinery Co. Ltd.

Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

Hillenbrand Inc.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Intype Enterprise Co. Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Kautex Maschinenbau Gmbh

Kraussmaffei Technologies Gmbh

Macro Engineering & Technology Inc.

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Nan Rong Mechanical Co. Ltd.

Negri Bossi S.P.A .

. Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Nissei Asb Machine Co. Ltd.

Queens Machinery Co. Ltd.

Reifenhauser Gmbh & Co. Kg Maschinenfabrik

Sencorp Inc.

Sidel Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Sunningdale Tech Ltd.

Thai Hydraulic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.



