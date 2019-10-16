Global Plasticizers Market Forecast to 2025: Focus on Relatively Small, Sensitive, and Niche Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Analysis of the Plasticizers Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study is an attempt to quantify the consumption of various plasticizers and to gauge the level of impact that the market developments are expected to have on the demand for plasticizers over the next seven years. The study quantifies the consumption of various plasticizers on the basis of product types, prominent applications, and end-use industries from 2018 to 2025.



The key product types considered in the study include phthalates, terephthalates, epoxide, aliphatic, trimellitates, and Others (benzoates, citrates, and phosphates, among others). The end-use industries considered in the study include construction, transportation, toys & medical, and Others (consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and packaging, among others). Furthermore, the various applications under consideration in the study include wire & cables, flooring & wall coverings, film & sheet, coated fabrics, profile & tubes, and Others (coatings, adhesives, and sealants, and rubber compounds, among others).

Plasticized PVC accounts for nearly a third (around 14 million tonnes) of the total global PVC resin consumption and is among the most versatile, cost-effective, durable, and pliable plastics. It continues to be a material of choice for a wide range of applications including flooring, wall coverings, films, sheets, and artificial leather used across a diverse set of industries.



Over 7.5 million tons of plasticizers (i.e., chemicals that convert rigid plastic into a flexible form) were consumed for the production of flexible PVC in 2018. Although flexible PVC exhibits exceptional properties and performance, the EHS-related issues associated with exposure to certain conventional plasticizers (particularly orthophthalates) render the selection of plasticizer' among the most contentious aspects associated with flexible PVC.



While government agencies and authorities in Europe and North America continue to witness tightening in regulations and standards associated with the use of plasticizers, marked growth in preference for safer alternatives in developing countries (especially China) is expected to impact the global plasticizer product mix over the forecast period. Such a shift in preference toward non-classified phthalates and non-phthalate alternatives is expected to be more prominent in applications that involve direct human contact (for instance, flooring, wall coverings, and consumer products).



Although the demand for flexible PVC (and hence that for plasticizers) is closely linked to the overall economic performance and particularly to the growth in construction activity, the ever-evolving regulatory scenario and growing concerns are likely to result in above-average growth in demand for certain chemistries, whereas sluggish growth or decline in that for certain others.



APAC continues to dominate the global plasticizers market. In 2018, the region accounted for nearly 60% share in the overall global plasticizer consumption. The ever-increasing urbanization and middle-class population, coupled with growth in electrification and evolving energy dynamics, are expected to drive the demand for flexible PVC (and that for plasticizers) in the region. Furthermore, tightening standards, especially in China, are expected to invigorate the demand for alternatives to conventional products.



The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the weighted average prices of products in the marketplace. It also presents a seven-year growth forecast (CAGR) for the segments under consideration.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the major product types that are used, and what is the consumption scenario for such product types across applications and end-use industries?

What are the prominent trends in key product types and applications across the globe?

What are the trends in technology development and the adoption of individual materials for specific applications?

What are the key factors driving and restraining growth in the market?

Who are the key participants in the plasticizers market?

What are the regional trends in the plasticizers market?

What is the likely impact of regulations on the use of plasticizers?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Definitions-Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

PVC and Plasticizers-Overview

Plasticizers-Overview

Plasticizer Prices and Forecast

PVC, Flexible PVC, and Plasticizers

Total Plastics Consumption and PVC

PVC Market-Overview

Flexible PVC-Overview

Noteworthy Standards and Regulations



Market Dynamics-Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends-Total Plasticizers Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Volume Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Analysis by Product Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Phthalates Segment

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Terephthalates Segment

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Epoxides Segment

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Aliphatic Segment

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Trimellitates Segment

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Others Segment

Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type

Analysis by Application

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Wires & Cables

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Films & Sheets

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Flooring & Wall Coverings

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Extrusions & Mouldings

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Coated Fabrics

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Others Segment

Attractiveness Analysis by Application

Analysis by End-use Industry

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by End-Use industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-use Industry-Construction and Transportation

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-use Industry-Other Industries

Attractiveness Analysis by End-use Industry

Analysis by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment & Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Market Trends



Value Chain Overview

Plasticizers-Value Chain

Value Chain Description

Indicative List of Market Participants

Product Matrix

Market Share Analysis

Market Share of Key Companies

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Development of Safer Alternatives and Differentiated Product Offerings

Growth Opportunity 2-Strengthening Scale and Scope: Capacity and Portfolio Development

Growth Opportunity 3-Focus on Relatively Small, Sensitive, and Niche Applications

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Dynamic SWOT Analysis-Global Market

Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends-Impact on Plasticizers Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krg5ju





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

