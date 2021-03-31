Global Plastics and Composites Industry Report 2021: Strengthening Closed-loop Recycling to Address the Demand for Recyclates from High-value and Sensitive Applications
Having successfully supported diverse applications across demanding industries, polymers and composites have emerged as key enablers of innovation in product design and manufacturing. Their exceptional physical and chemical properties, coupled with ease of processing and lower cost, render them ideal for a diverse set of applications across industries, such as packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, furniture, building and construction, and consumer goods.
Nearly 370 million tonnes of plastic were consumed in 2019, and overall plastic waste collection volumes were estimated to be 45% to 50% of the total consumption. However, the grim reality of the existing shortfall in plastic waste handling is that only under a third of the plastic waste collected is recycled while two-thirds of the volume is either sent to landfills or incinerators or to energy recovery. Packaging accounts for more than 40% of overall plastic consumption and composes more than 55% of total global plastic waste; less than 15% of the plastic packaging waste so generated is collected for recycling.
In the wake of ever-rising pressure, from both consumers and government bodies, leading brand owners and OEMs across diverse sectors have adopted ambitious targets to integrate sustainability and circularity into their business activities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Research Scope
- Circular Economy in Plastics-Scope of Analysis
- Circular Economy in Plastics-Segmentation
- Circular Economy in Plastics-Research Structure
- Circular Economy in Plastics-Driving Factors
- Circular Economy in Plastics-Key Challenges
- Operational
- Regulatory
- Competitive
- Circularity Initiatives Being Undertaken to Accelerate Adoption
- Challenges to Circularity Initiatives
- Possible Outcomes of Circularity Initiatives
- Integrated Circular Economy-Convergence of Key Themes
3. Overview of the Plastic Industry
- Plastic Consumption by Application
- Plastic Production by Region
- Plastic Consumption by Polymer Type
- Plastic Material Flow
- Polymers and Prominent Recycling Techniques
- Recycling Themes
- Global Plastics Recycling Overview
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Re-Use for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Theme 1-Reuse
- Reuse By Reconditioning-Industrial Bulk Packaging
- Reuse By Reconditioning-Consumer Packaging
- Reuse and the Right to Repair
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Mechanical Recycling for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Theme 2-Mechanical Recycling
- Short-loop Recycling Strategy from Renault
- Bottle-to-Bottle-Closed-loop Recycling from Alpla
- Mechanical Recycling Strategies
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Purification & Depolymerisation for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Theme 3-Purification and Depolymerization
- Purification-Polystyrene
- Purification-Polypropylene
- Depolymerization-Polystyrene
- Depolymerization-Polyester
- Key Participants in Purification and Depolymerization for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Feedstock Recycling for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Theme 4-Feedstock Recycling
- Pyrolysis Oil from Mixed Plastic Waste for Circular Plastic
- Pyrolysis-Proprietary Technology from LyondellBasell
- Gasification of Mixed-Plastic Waste-Enerkem Case Study
- Gasification of Mixed-Plastic Waste-Eastman Case Study
- Hydrothermal Upgrading-Licella Case Study
- Chemical Recycling
- Key Participants in Feedstock Recycling for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Upcycling for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Theme 5-Upcycling
- Upcycling of Post-Processing as well as Post-Consumer Waste
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Alternative Feedstocks for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Theme 6-Alternative Feedstock
- Renewal Feedstock for Polyolefins-Vegetable Oils and Fats
- Renewal Feedstock for Polyolefins-Wood Residues
- Renewal Feedstock for Polyolefins-Biobased Plastics/Bioplastics
- Bioplastics in a Circular Economy
- Alternative Feedstock-CO2 Valorization for CO2-based Polyurethanes (PU)
- Alternative Feedstock-CO2 Valorization for CO2-based Polyolefins
- Cross-sector Collaboration in CO2 Valorization
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Enabling Technologies for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Theme 7-Enabling Technologies
- Digital Tracking with Blockchain
- Mass-Balance Approach
- Advanced Physical Tracing Measures
- Synergies Between the Different Aspects of Enabling Technology
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Collaborations for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites
- Theme 8-Collaborations Driving Circularity
- Collaborations Between Personal Care Brand Owners & Recycling Companies
- Collaborations-Resin Manufacturers Acquiring Recycling Companies
- Collaborations-Resin Manufacturers Partnering with Recycling Companies
- Collaborations-Resin Manufacturers Partnering with Recycling Companies and Brand Owners
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Circular Economy in the Plastics Industry-Key Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Collaborative Approach Toward Sustainable Product Development
- Growth Opportunity 2-Strengthening Reverse Logistics and Recycling Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 3-Strengthening Closed-loop Recycling to Address the Demand for Recyclates from High-value and Sensitive Applications
- Growth Opportunity 4-Integrating Mechanical and Chemical Recycling Approaches to Improve Recycling Rates
- Growth Opportunity 5-Decoupling Petroleum Feedstock and Plastics: Upscaling Recycling and Use of Green Energy
- Growth Opportunity 6-Strengthening Transparency & Traceability in Material Provenance: Composition and Specifications
- Growth Opportunity 7-Design for Recyclability and Reuse: Responsible Design
13. Next Steps
