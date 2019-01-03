Global Plastics and Polymers Used in the Consumer Goods Market, 2017-2024: Increasing Urbanization, Household Income, and Evolving Consumer Preferences
Jan 03, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Analysis of Plastics and Polymers Used in the Global Consumer Goods Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The intent of this study is to quantify the consumption of various plastics and polymers across a considered set of applications and to indicate the corresponding dollar values for the same over 2017-2024.
The material groups considered in the study include commodity polymers (polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polystyrene), engineering polymers (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyamides, polycarbonate and polyoxymethylene), thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), and polyurethanes. Further, application groups considered in this study include appliances & equipment, furniture, footwear, housewares, and toys, sporting goods & leisure.
The term consumer goods' encompasses a gamut of products, ranging from housewares to footwear to electrical appliances. Manufacturing of such a wide range of products developed on the basis of varying consumer needs across the globe entails the use of numerous materials, including a variety of plastics and polymers. Growing demand for consumer goods underpinned by rapid urbanization, increasing discretionary spending, and proliferation of e-commerce coupled with the ever-increasing focus on ensuring sustainability across the value chain is likely to engender a dynamic period for the industry, especially on the materials front.
Accordingly, a study on various plastics and polymers for consumer goods applications becomes all the more important. Asia Pacific, by far, is the market leader owing to its dominant share in global consumer goods output. Favorable macroeconomic outlook coupled with changing consumer preferences is expected to help achieve a moderate-high growth in consumption of the considered materials for consumer goods applications in the region. Whereas, in Latin America, the recovery following a period of economic downturn in most countries is expected to augur well for market growth over the forecast period.
The global market is characterized by presence of several large participants and a host of small- and mid-sized companies operating globally and/or regionally. Amidst a period of lackluster organic growth, major incumbents have increasingly been focusing on mergers & acquisitions in order to unlock stakeholder value and strengthen their position in an ever-competitive market.
Further, there has been an increasing focus on developing specific grades for specialty, high-end applications including appliances and housewares as against commoditized offerings. Stringent regulations and policies coupled with increasing sense of responsibility towards the environment have prompted the incumbents to channelize efforts towards adopting greener alternatives and, in certain cases, non-plastic ones.
This study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the weighted average prices of products in the marketplace. It also presents a seven-year growth forecast (CAGR) for the regional markets and segments under consideration.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Geographic Scope
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Plastics & Polymers Used in the Consumer Goods Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Plastics & Polymers Used in the Consumer Goods Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Industry Growth Projections
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Material Type
- Revenue Forecast by Material Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Consumer Goods Application Overview - Key Materials
- Application & Material Type Criss-cross Analysis Matrix
5. Material and Product-Key Trends
- Market Trends
6. Supplier Selection Metrics
7. Value Chain
- Indicative List of Market Participants
- Value Chain Description
- Product Matrix
- Key Developments-Noteworthy Mergers & Acquisitions
8. Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis by Material Types
- Competitive Environment
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Robust Economic Growth and Corresponding Growth in Demand for Consumer Goods
- Growth Opportunity 2-Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Product Offerings and Alternative Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3-Differentiated Product Offerings and Value-Driven Pricing Approach
- Growth Opportunity 4-Inorganic Growth Strategies
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends-Impact on Global Market for Plastics & Polymers in Consumer Goods Applications
11. Dynamic SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis and Noteworthy Standards & Regulations
- Dynamic SWOT Analysis-Global Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis-Global Market
- Noteworthy Standards & Regulations
12. North America Breakdown
13. Europe Breakdown
14. APAC Breakdown
15. Rest of the World (RoW) Breakdown
16. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
17. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4x38vp/global_plastics?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article