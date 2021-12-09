Global Plastics in Electrical and Electronic Equipment Markets, 2021-2027: Innovation Culture Enhanced by Plastics Developed with Higher Percentage of Recycled Plastic Content

Dec 09, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Plastics in Electrical and Electronic Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an assessment of the global market for plastics in electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) in 2020 and evaluates future prospects. This analysis covers the demand for plastics in EEE by end use and plastic type.
Market segmentation is broken down into 5 end-use types: consumer electronics, consumer appliances, wires and cables, industrial equipment, and other electrical components.
These segments are further segmented into the following plastic types: polyethylene (PE) and copolymers, polypropylene (PP), styrenics, polyurethanes (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate & blends (PC blends), poly (methyl methacrylates) (PMMA), polyamides (PA), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), and fluoropolymers.
Volume and revenue forecasts are provided for each segment from 2017 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data are provided at the overall level. The study also offers a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) using the base year of 2020.
The study includes a list of key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. It also covers the impact of digitalization on day-to-day activities.
The current size of the plastics in EEE market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth; substitution potential; political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, technology, and raw material trends. These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and are used in the forecast analysis.
The role of digitalization, higher per capita income, demand for light-weighting, higher replacement rates, and energy and data infrastructure has been factored into the market analysis. Similarly, the influence of the Industry 4.0/5.0 Mega Trend on the adoption of plastics in industrial equipment is discussed.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Plastics in the Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Plastics in EEE Market
- Plastics in EEE Market-Scope of Analysis
- Primary Segmentation
- Secondary Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Plastics in EEE Market
- Value Chain-Plastics in EEE Market
- Value Chain Analysis-Plastics in EEE Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Plastics in EEE Market
- Growth Drivers for Plastics in EEE Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for Plastics in EEE Market
- Growth Restraints for Plastics in EEE Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Plastics in EEE Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Plastics in EEE Market (continued)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast-Plastics in EEE Market
- Average Price Forecast-Plastics in EEE Market
- Volume Forecast by End Use Sector-Plastics in EEE Market
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis-Plastics in EEE Market
- Revenue Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in EEE Market
- Volume Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in EEE Market
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Plastic-Plastics in EEE Market
- Volume Forecast by Region-Plastics in EEE Market
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region-Plastics in EEE Market
- Competitive Environment-Plastics in EEE Market
- Revenue Share-Plastics in EEE Market
- Revenue Share Analysis-Plastics in EEE Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Segment Characteristics and Overview-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Key Growth Metrics for Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Plastic Content-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Average Price Forecast-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Revenue Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Volume Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Plastic-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Volume Forecast by Region-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region-Plastics in Consumer Electronics
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Segment Characteristics and Overview-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Key Growth Metrics for Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Plastic Content-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Revenue and Volume Forecast-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Average Price Forecast-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Revenue Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Volume Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Plastic-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Volume Forecast by Region-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region-Plastics in Consumer Appliances
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Segment Characteristics and Overview-Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Key Growth Metrics for Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Revenue and Volume Forecast-Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Average Price Forecast-Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis-Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Revenue Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Volume Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Plastic-Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Volume Forecast by Region-Plastics in Wires and Cables
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region, Plastics in Wires and Cables
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Segment Characteristics and Overview-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Key Growth Metrics for Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Revenue and Volume Forecast-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Average Price Forecast-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Revenue Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Volume Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Plastic-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Volume Forecast by Region-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region-Plastics in Industrial Equipment
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Segment Characteristics and Overview-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Key Growth Metrics for Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Revenue and Volume Forecast-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Average Price Forecast-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Revenue Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Volume Forecast by Plastic-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Plastic-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Volume Forecast by Region-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region-Plastics in Other Electrical Components
Growth Opportunity Universe-Plastics in EEE Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Proliferation of Digitalization to Shape Consumer Electronics Market Growth
- Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Concern About Electronic Waste to Influence Material Innovation and Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 3: Industrial Automation Equipment Transformed by Industry 4.0/5.0 Mega-Trend
Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Arkema
- BASF
- Chi Mei Corporation.
- Covestro
- Dow
- DuPont
- Evonik
- Huntsman
- Ineos Styrolution
- Lanxess
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Lyondell Basell
- Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics
- SABIC
- Saint Gobain
- Shin-Etsu
- Techno-UMG Co. Ltd.
- Teijin
- Toray
- Trinseo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2s3dut
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article