Global Plastics in Electrical and Electronic Equipment Markets, 2021-2027: Innovation Culture Enhanced by Plastics Developed with Higher Percentage of Recycled Plastic Content

This study presents an assessment of the global market for plastics in electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) in 2020 and evaluates future prospects. This analysis covers the demand for plastics in EEE by end use and plastic type.

Market segmentation is broken down into 5 end-use types: consumer electronics, consumer appliances, wires and cables, industrial equipment, and other electrical components.

These segments are further segmented into the following plastic types: polyethylene (PE) and copolymers, polypropylene (PP), styrenics, polyurethanes (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate & blends (PC blends), poly (methyl methacrylates) (PMMA), polyamides (PA), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), and fluoropolymers.

Volume and revenue forecasts are provided for each segment from 2017 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data are provided at the overall level. The study also offers a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) using the base year of 2020.

The study includes a list of key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. It also covers the impact of digitalization on day-to-day activities.

The current size of the plastics in EEE market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth; substitution potential; political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, technology, and raw material trends. These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and are used in the forecast analysis.

The role of digitalization, higher per capita income, demand for light-weighting, higher replacement rates, and energy and data infrastructure has been factored into the market analysis. Similarly, the influence of the Industry 4.0/5.0 Mega Trend on the adoption of plastics in industrial equipment is discussed.

