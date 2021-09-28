Global Plastics Industry Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Amcor, BASF and Braskem Among Others

Sep 28, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the next five years, significant changes are forecast to take place in the plastics industry and related end-user industries across the globe, such as packaging, construction, etc.
This study covers market segments in the market, such as plastic packaging, plastic resins, plastic recycling, etc. The report covers all categories of plastic manufacturers located worldwide. The report covers 67 companies, which include global and smaller local players.
The Report Includes:
- Insight into the leading plastic manufactures with a special focus on developments and their market activities
- Comprehensive company profiles of the major players and analyses of their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry
- Discussion of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the plastic industry
The goals and objectives of this study are:
- To learn about the major plastic manufacturers with a particular focus on their developments and market activities.
- To profile the major players and broadly analyze their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and R&D activities.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Global Plastics Industry
- Overview
- Plastics at a Glance
- Global Production
Chapter 3 Analysis of Key Developments
- Company Selection Criteria
- Categories of Key Company Developments/Strategies Used
- Distribution of Company Strategies Used
- Partnerships
- Divestments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Product Introductions
- Expansion
Chapter 4 Company Profiles
- Amcor Plc
- BASF SE
- Braskem
- Celanese Corp.
- China National Petroleum Corp.
- Dow
- Dupont
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Exxonmobil
- Flexcon Co., Inc.
- Ineos
- Klockner Pentaplast Group
- Lanxess
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Lyondellbasell
- Mondi Group
- Polifilm Group
- Sabic
- Treofan Group
- Uflex
Chapter 5 Company Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Divestments
- Product Introductions
- New Plants and Offices
