Global Plastics Industry Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Amcor, BASF and Braskem Among Others

The "Global Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the next five years, significant changes are forecast to take place in the plastics industry and related end-user industries across the globe, such as packaging, construction, etc.

This study covers market segments in the market, such as plastic packaging, plastic resins, plastic recycling, etc. The report covers all categories of plastic manufacturers located worldwide. The report covers 67 companies, which include global and smaller local players.

The Report Includes:

Insight into the leading plastic manufactures with a special focus on developments and their market activities

Comprehensive company profiles of the major players and analyses of their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry

Discussion of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the plastic industry

The goals and objectives of this study are:

To learn about the major plastic manufacturers with a particular focus on their developments and market activities.

To profile the major players and broadly analyze their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and R&D activities.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Global Plastics Industry

Overview

Plastics at a Glance

Global Production

Chapter 3 Analysis of Key Developments

Company Selection Criteria

Categories of Key Company Developments/Strategies Used

Distribution of Company Strategies Used

Partnerships

Divestments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Product Introductions

Expansion

Chapter 4 Company Profiles

Amcor Plc

BASF SE

Braskem

Celanese Corp.

China National Petroleum Corp.

Dow

Dupont

Evonik Industries Ag

Exxonmobil

Flexcon Co., Inc.

Ineos

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Lanxess

LG Chem Ltd.

Lyondellbasell

Mondi Group

Polifilm Group

Sabic

Treofan Group

Uflex

Chapter 5 Company Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships

Divestments

Product Introductions

New Plants and Offices

