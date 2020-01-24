Global Plastics Processing Machinery Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Plastics Processing Machinery is projected to reach US$24.

3 billion by 2025, driven by the ubiquitous consumption of plastics in virtually all consumer-oriented, industrial and commercial sectors. From plastic bottles, plastic bags to automotive, aerospace and electronics grade plastics, the world remains addicted to plastics despite the growing burden of plastic waste. Plastics are important manufacturing materials as they have high resistance for electricity conduction, are lightweight, durable, malleable, strong, cost effective and affordable. Engineered plastics are additionally fire-resistant, bacteria resistant and have greater mechanical strength. Continuous innovations in plastics are driving large scale displacement of metals with plastics. The rise of recycled plastics and bioplastics are deflecting the heat raised by the environmental footprint of traditional plastics, promising to provide plastics a strong place even in the emerging sustainable, circular economy. Injection plastics molding technologies are increasingly being adapted to process various types of biodegradable plastic resins in the wake of the soaring eco-conscious in the consumer market. Biodegradable plastic resin compatible with plastic injection molding technology include Thermoplastic Starch-based Plastics (TPS); Polybutylene Succinate (PBS); Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA); Polylactic Acid (PLA); and Polycaprolactone (PCL).

- The need for upgrades and modernization of plastic processing plants in developing countries will spur replacement demand for injection molding machinery. Growth is also benefiting from technology developments which are driving down equipment costs and increasing affordability of equipment in price sensitive emerging markets. With the industry being technology driven, demand is on the rise for high-end machinery designed to offer improved flexibility, higher output, superior energy efficiency, and higher ROI on invested plant assets. Other equally important noteworthy trends in the market include strong demand for ultra-big precision molding machines; growing commercial value of machines embedded with smart concepts for energy savings and reduced environmental footprint; growing focus on operational efficiency and the ensuing demand for electric and electric-hydraulic hybrid injection molding machines; robust growth of the medical device manufacturing sector and a parallel increase in demand for micro injection molding machines for producing high-quality implants and surgical, diagnostic devices; rise of 3D printing and additive manufacturing techniques and growing need for custom injection molding machines with 3d printed tooling. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 65.5% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period supported by the surge in domestic demand for plastics in packaging, construction, automotive and industrial sector and the ensuing demand for smart, intelligent machines. In the United States and Europe, growth is encouraged by the trend towards reshoring of plastics and rubber production.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arburg GmbH & Co., Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria, Brown Machine LLC, Bruckner Group GmbH, Davis-Standard LLC, Engel Austria GmbH, FANUC Corporation, Haitian International Holdings Limited, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH, KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd., Reifenhauser Group, SencorpWhite Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Plastics Machinery - A Technology Driven Industry

Outlook

Analysis by Segment

Reshoring of Plastics Production Contributes to Growth in Developed Markets

Developing Economies Boost Growth

China Exhibits Increasing Inclination Towards High End Machinery

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Global Manufacturing PMI - An important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019

Global Plastics Production - A Review

Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2020

Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/Region: 2016

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plastics Processing Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market

Select Leading Players in the Worldwide Plastics Processing Machinery Market by Segment





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Arburg GmbH & Co. (Germany)

Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria GmbH (Austria)

BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH (Germany)

Brown Machine LLC (USA)

Brückner Group GmbH (Germany)

Davis-Standard, LLC (USA)

Engel Austria GmbH (Austria)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

G.N. Plastics Company Limited (Canada)

Haitian International Holdings Limited (China)

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany)

KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Milacron LLC (USA)

NEGRI BOSSI SpA (Italy)

Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Reifenhäuser Group (Germany)

SencorpWhite, Inc. (USA)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH (Germany)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (Japan)

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Circular Economy Becomes the New Theme

Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace in the Injection Molding Market

Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweighing Solutions

Vertical Injection Machines to Witness Increased Automation

Industry 4.0 Highlights the Trend in Plastics Machinery

Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations

Automation and Robotics Pick Up Momentum

Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities

Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations

Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering

Waste Minimization Redefines New Production Strategies

Micro Injection Molding Machines in Demand

Global Market for Thermoplastic Micro Injection Molding by End -use Industry (in %): 2019E

END-USE MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Demand for Plastic Processing Machinery by End-use Sector (in %): 2019E

Packaging Sector - An Overview

High Demand for Packaging - A Key Driver for Plastics Processing Machinery

Plastic Products Gain Traction in Building and Construction Markets

Construction Industry Sector - A Review

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion): 2014-2025

Rise in Use of Plastics in Automotive Sector Augers well for Growth

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type

Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and 2020

Number of Cars per Thousand People across Select Countries (2018)

Plastics Usage Surges up Amid Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Plastics Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection Molding Technologies

Global Shipment of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2022)

TRADE SCENARIO

Export Import Scenario

Global Plastic processing Machinery Exports (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country

Global Injection-Molding Machinery Exports (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country

Global Injection-Molding Machinery Imports (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country

Global Extrusion Machinery Exports (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country

Global Extrusion Machinery Imports (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country

Global Blow-Molding Machine Exports (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country

Global Blow Molding Machinery Imports (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition - Plastics Processing Machines

Types of Plastics Processing Machinery





Table 1: Plastics Processing Machinery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Plastics Processing Machinery Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Injection Molding Machines (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Injection Molding Machines (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Injection Molding Machines (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Blow Molding Machines (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Blow Molding Machines (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Blow Molding Machines (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Extrusion Machines (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Extrusion Machines (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Extrusion Machines (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Thermoforming Machines (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Thermoforming Machines (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Thermoforming Machines (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Shale Gas Abundance Improves Competitive Edge of US Plastic Processors

All-Electric Blow Molding Machinery Gain Sales

Packaging Industry - Leading End-Use Market

Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the US by End-Use (in%): 2019E

Injection Molding Machinery Market in the US by End-Use (in%): 2019E

Blow Molding Machinery Market in the US by End-Use (in %): 2019E

Reshoring of Plastic Production Benefits Demand

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 22: Canadian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 24: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Market Overview

Injection Molding Machinery Demand in Japan by End-Use Markets: 2019E

Competition

Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Injection Molding Machinery in Japan (in%): 2019E

Market Analytics

Table 25: Japanese Market for Plastics Processing Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Market Overview

High End Machinery Picks up Demand

Plastics Sector in China

All-Electric Injection Molding Equipment Gains Traction

Market Analytics

Table 28: Chinese Plastics Processing Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Plastics Processing Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Industry 4.0 - A Growing Area of Focus

European Plastics Industry

Plastics Production in Europe (2007-2017) (in Million Tons)

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Plastics Processing Machinery Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 35: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Leading Manufacturer of Plastic Machinery

German Plastics and Rubber Machinery Exports by Destination Country (in %): 2018

Market Analytics

Table 40: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Market Overview

Import/Export Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 43: Italian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Plastics Processing Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Plastics Processing Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 49: Spanish Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 51: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 52: Russian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Central and Eastern European Countries Display Strong Potential

Poland

Plastics Consumption in Poland by End-Use Sector (in %): 2019E

Turkey

Turkey Plastic Processing Machinery Imports by Type (in %): 2018

Market Analytics

Table 55: Rest of Europe Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 56: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Market Overview

Challenges Faced

Export-Import Scenario

Highly Fragmented Industry

Market Analytics

Table 67: Indian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 69: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 70: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Taiwan

Market Analytics

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastics Processing Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Plastics Processing Machinery Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 77: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Plastics Processing Machinery Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Plastics Processing Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Plastics Processing Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 83: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 85: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 88: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 94: The Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: The Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Plastics Processing Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 104: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Plastics Processing Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2

VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 219 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 238)

