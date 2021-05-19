Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: February 2021 Executive Engagements: 2277 Companies: 220– Players covered include Arburg GmbH & Co.; Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria GmbH; BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH; Brown Machine LLC; Brückner Group GmbH; Davis-Standard, LLC; Engel Austria GmbH; FANUC Corporation; Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.; GN Thermoforming; Haitian International Holdings Limited; Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.; Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH; KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH; Milacron LLC; NEGRI BOSSI SpA; Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.; Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.; Reifenhäuser Group; SencorpWhite, Inc.; Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.; Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH; The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.; Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines, and Other Product Segments) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2026

Plastic processing machinery is used in the processing of raw plastics and molding them into desired shape which involves diverse materials ranging from thermoplastics polyethylene and polypropylene to new age elastomers and composites. Rise in consumption of plastics coupled with the increasing availability of financing is expected to catalyze spending on capital equipment, thereby stimulating the growth of the global plastics processing machinery market over the long term. Trends such as growing demand for biodegradable and reinforced plastics is expected to drive market gains. The industry is also embracing the Industry 4.0 concept by employing digital equipment together with plastics production processes. The market for processing machinery is highly technology driven with molders always on the lookout for augmented features such as productivity, flexibility, energy efficiency, and bottom-line performance to reduce operating costs and produce high quality products. Recovery in various end-use segments like housing, automotive, consumer packaging and healthcare is expected to boost production of plastic machinery post the Covid-19 slowdown.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$18.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Injection molding machines are expected to continue to hold the top position in the global plastics processing machinery market, primarily due to rising demand from industries like consumer essentials and healthcare along with increasing focus of automakers on launching new vehicle models. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blow Molding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Blow molding and extrusion machinery segment continues to witness significant demand due to ramping up of production of essential products such as PPEs, barrier plastics, plastic bottles for sanitizers and disinfectants, and syringes.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026

The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Asia-Pacific has emerged into a significant market for plastics, driven by the strong economic growth of various countries in the region, especially China. Growth in the region is favored by the growing consumption of plastic in automobile, consumer, transportation, packaging and construction sectors. Reshoring of manufacturing processes is expected to drive gains in the developed markets such as the US and Western Europe.



Extrusion Machines Segment to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026

Extrusion equipment segment is expected to register gains, benefiting from the growth in packaging and medical markets, as well as expected resurgence in demand from the construction industry post-pandemic. Advancements in the extrusion technology will bolster sales of more productive and higher priced machinery. In the global Extrusion Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$569.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Get Full Report Details

https://www.strategyr.com/market-report-plastics-processing-machinery-forecasts-global-industry-analysts-inc.asp

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

