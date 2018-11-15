Global Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Industry
15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery in US$ Million.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171473
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 145 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AGCO Corporation
- Bush Hog, Inc.
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Company
- Dewulf NV
- Horsch Maschinen GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171473
PLOWING AND CULTIVATING MACHINERY MCP-8
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Plowing and Cultivation Machinery - An Integral Part of Agricultural Machinery
Increased Agriculture Mechanization Spurs Demand for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Exploding Population & Need for Food Security to Ensure Long- Term Growth
Developing Regions Push Forward the Market
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
Agricultural Machinery Market: A Macro Perspective
Table 1: Global Distribution of Agricultural Land Holdings by Farm Size in Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural Machinery Production?
3. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS AND TRENDS
Increase in Agricultural Output in Tandem with Population Growth Drive Demand
Table 2: Global Population by Region in Million for the Years 2018 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns
Table 3: Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Percentage Share of Employment in Agriculture in Select Countries: 2010 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm Mechanization
Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise
Used Plowing & Cultivating Machinery Gains Prominence Among Small Farmers
FDIs to Boost Demand for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Conservation Tillage - An Ecological Cultivating Technique to Reduce Soil Erosion
No-Till Farming - A Threat to Conventional Tillage
Disc Seeders Witness Increasing Popularity
Vertical Tillage: An Alternative for No-Till
Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques to Influence Product Design
Technological and Product Innovations Lead the Way
Major Product Developments in Cultivating Machinery
Combined Cultivating Machine on the Horizon
4. AN OVERVIEW OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR
Key Statistics
Table 5: Total Arable Land by Region in Million Hectares: 2010 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) in G20 Economies: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Grain Production and Consumption by Type for the Year 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Tillage Implements (Include Plowing and Cultivating Machinery)
Plows
Types of Plows
Moldboard Plows
Tractor-drawn Plows
Ridging Plows
Rotary Plows
Deep Tillage Implements
Disc Plows
Harrows
Types of Harrows
Cultivators
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Players
AGCO Corporation (USA)
Bush Hog, Inc. (USA)
CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
Dewulf NV (Belgium)
Horsch Maschinen GmbH (Germany)
Kuhn Group (France)
Kverneland Group (Norway)
LEMKEN Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany)
6.2 Product Launches/Introductions
John Deere Launches 2660VT Variable-Intensity Tillage Tool and 2680H High-Performance Disk
John Deere Strengthens Frontier Equipment with Several Implements
Hebei Jienuo Unveils New Agricultural Machinery Product Rotary Tiller Blade
urban-gro Launches Soleil Sense and Control Solutions
John Deere Introduces 2430 Chisel Plow and 2430C Nutrient Applicator
Mantis Introduces an Electric and a Cordless Tiller/Cultivator
John Deere Introduces New 2630 Series Disks and Vertical Tillage Tools
John Deere Expands TruSet™ Functionality to More Tillage and Nutrient Application Tools
Farmhand Launches New Amazone Catros 3003 Compact Disc Harrow
John Deere Introduces Frontier™ VT17 Series Vertical Tillage Tool
Yardmax Unveils New Yardmax Rear-Tine Tiller and Yardmax Front-Tine Tiller
Kongskilde to Launch Slatted Plough Body
LEMKEN Launches New Heliodor Gigant
John Deere Introduces Two New Tillage Implements
YANMAR Introduces Mini Tiller YK-MR Series
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Toowoomba Engineering Enters into Merger with Tilco Ag Systems
Norwegian Agro Machinery Partners with LEMKEN
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
United States: A Major Market for Plowing and Cultivation Machinery
Table 11: Annual U.S. Farm Income in US$ Billion for the Years 2012 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Agricultural Statistics
Table 12: Average Farm Size in the US: 2007-2017 (in Acres) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Number of Farms in the US: 2007-2017 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Agriculture Produce: A Review
Table 14: US Grain Production and Consumption by Type for the Year 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: The US Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Small Farms Grab a Sizable Chunk of Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Sales
Agriculture Statistics
Table 17: Number of Farms in Canada by Province: 2011 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Average Farm Size (in Acres) in Canada by Province: 2011 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Canada Grain Production and Consumption by Type for the Year 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Canadian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 22: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Japanese Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Agriculture Statistics
Table 24: Europe: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Total Utilized Agricultural Area (in 1000 ha) in Select European Nations for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: European Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: European 14-Year Perspective for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 29: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: French Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 31: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: German Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 33: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Italian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 35: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: The UK Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 37: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Spanish Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 39: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Russian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Countries
Poland
Polish Agricultural Equipment Market
Ukraine
Ukrainian Agricultural Equipment Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Table 43: Total Arable Land by Region in Thousand Hectares: 2010 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China: Potential Laden Markets
Table 45: Ten Largest Populated Countries in Asia: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.1 Australia
Market Analysis
Table 49: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Australia Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.2 China
A.Market Analysis
China Dominates the Global Plowing & Cultivation Machinery Market
Table 51: Chinese Machinery Subsidies in CNY Hundred Million: 2007-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese Agricultural Equipment Sales to Skyrocket
Low Mechanization Benefits Growth in the Agricultural Equipment Sector
Ups and Downs in the Journey towards Full Mechanization
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Chinese Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.3 India
A.Market Analysis
Overview of Agricultural Mechanization in India
Increased Mechanization Drives Market Demand
Table 54: Percentage of Farm Mechanization at Different Levels of Value Chain Process
Threats to Agricultural Equipment Sector
Subsidies and Dearth of Workers, the Major Growth Drivers
Shortage of Agricultural Labor Provides Growth Opportunities
Table 55: Number of Agricultural Workers in India (2011 & 2020): Breakdown by Cultivators and Agricultural Laborers in Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Agriculture Produce: A Review
Table 56: Production of Major Crops in India in Million Tonnes: 2013-14 to 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Indian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.4 South Korea
Market Analysis
Table 59: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: South Korean Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Philippines
Government Programs Pushes Forward Agricultural Mechanization
Table 61: PhilMech Target for Agricultural Mechanization for 2012-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Vietnam
Uptake of Farming Equipment Rises Rapidly
Table 62: Percentage Level of Mechanization in Various Activities in Vietnamese Agricultural Sector (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese Imports Excel Vietnamese Farm Equipment Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Table 65: The Middle East: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Africa
Precision Equipment to Witness More Demand in South Africa
Table 66: Africa: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7 LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Agricultural Machinery Market in Latin America - A Snapshot
Table 69: Latin America: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Latin American Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 73: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Brazilian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7.2 Rest of Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Argentina - A Key Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 145 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 156) The United States (21) Canada (3) Japan (7) Europe (91) - France (6) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (23) - Spain (5) - Rest of Europe (38) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31) Latin America (1) Africa (2)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171473
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article