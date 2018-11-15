Global Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery in US$ Million.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 145 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AGCO Corporation

- Bush Hog, Inc.

- CNH Industrial N.V.

- Deere & Company

- Dewulf NV

- Horsch Maschinen GmbH







PLOWING AND CULTIVATING MACHINERY MCP-8

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Plowing and Cultivation Machinery - An Integral Part of Agricultural Machinery

Increased Agriculture Mechanization Spurs Demand for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Exploding Population & Need for Food Security to Ensure Long- Term Growth

Developing Regions Push Forward the Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Agricultural Machinery Market: A Macro Perspective

Table 1: Global Distribution of Agricultural Land Holdings by Farm Size in Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural Machinery Production?





3. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS AND TRENDS



Increase in Agricultural Output in Tandem with Population Growth Drive Demand

Table 2: Global Population by Region in Million for the Years 2018 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns

Table 3: Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Percentage Share of Employment in Agriculture in Select Countries: 2010 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm Mechanization

Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise

Used Plowing & Cultivating Machinery Gains Prominence Among Small Farmers

FDIs to Boost Demand for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Conservation Tillage - An Ecological Cultivating Technique to Reduce Soil Erosion

No-Till Farming - A Threat to Conventional Tillage

Disc Seeders Witness Increasing Popularity

Vertical Tillage: An Alternative for No-Till

Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques to Influence Product Design

Technological and Product Innovations Lead the Way

Major Product Developments in Cultivating Machinery

Combined Cultivating Machine on the Horizon





4. AN OVERVIEW OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR



Key Statistics

Table 5: Total Arable Land by Region in Million Hectares: 2010 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) in G20 Economies: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Grain Production and Consumption by Type for the Year 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Tillage Implements (Include Plowing and Cultivating Machinery)

Plows

Types of Plows

Moldboard Plows

Tractor-drawn Plows

Ridging Plows

Rotary Plows

Deep Tillage Implements

Disc Plows

Harrows

Types of Harrows

Cultivators





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





6.1 Focus on Select Players

AGCO Corporation (USA)

Bush Hog, Inc. (USA)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Dewulf NV (Belgium)

Horsch Maschinen GmbH (Germany)

Kuhn Group (France)

Kverneland Group (Norway)

LEMKEN Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany)

6.2 Product Launches/Introductions

John Deere Launches 2660VT Variable-Intensity Tillage Tool and 2680H High-Performance Disk

John Deere Strengthens Frontier Equipment with Several Implements

Hebei Jienuo Unveils New Agricultural Machinery Product Rotary Tiller Blade

urban-gro Launches Soleil Sense and Control Solutions

John Deere Introduces 2430 Chisel Plow and 2430C Nutrient Applicator

Mantis Introduces an Electric and a Cordless Tiller/Cultivator

John Deere Introduces New 2630 Series Disks and Vertical Tillage Tools

John Deere Expands TruSet™ Functionality to More Tillage and Nutrient Application Tools

Farmhand Launches New Amazone Catros 3003 Compact Disc Harrow

John Deere Introduces Frontier™ VT17 Series Vertical Tillage Tool

Yardmax Unveils New Yardmax Rear-Tine Tiller and Yardmax Front-Tine Tiller

Kongskilde to Launch Slatted Plough Body

LEMKEN Launches New Heliodor Gigant

John Deere Introduces Two New Tillage Implements

YANMAR Introduces Mini Tiller YK-MR Series

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Toowoomba Engineering Enters into Merger with Tilco Ag Systems

Norwegian Agro Machinery Partners with LEMKEN





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

United States: A Major Market for Plowing and Cultivation Machinery

Table 11: Annual U.S. Farm Income in US$ Billion for the Years 2012 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Agricultural Statistics

Table 12: Average Farm Size in the US: 2007-2017 (in Acres) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Number of Farms in the US: 2007-2017 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Agriculture Produce: A Review

Table 14: US Grain Production and Consumption by Type for the Year 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: The US Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Small Farms Grab a Sizable Chunk of Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Sales

Agriculture Statistics

Table 17: Number of Farms in Canada by Province: 2011 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Average Farm Size (in Acres) in Canada by Province: 2011 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Canada Grain Production and Consumption by Type for the Year 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Canadian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 22: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Japanese Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Agriculture Statistics

Table 24: Europe: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Total Utilized Agricultural Area (in 1000 ha) in Select European Nations for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: European Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: European 14-Year Perspective for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 29: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: French Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 31: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: German Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 33: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Italian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 35: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: The UK Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 37: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Spanish Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 39: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Russian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Countries

Poland

Polish Agricultural Equipment Market

Ukraine

Ukrainian Agricultural Equipment Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Table 43: Total Arable Land by Region in Thousand Hectares: 2010 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China: Potential Laden Markets

Table 45: Ten Largest Populated Countries in Asia: 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 Australia

Market Analysis

Table 49: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Australia Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 China

A.Market Analysis

China Dominates the Global Plowing & Cultivation Machinery Market

Table 51: Chinese Machinery Subsidies in CNY Hundred Million: 2007-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Agricultural Equipment Sales to Skyrocket

Low Mechanization Benefits Growth in the Agricultural Equipment Sector

Ups and Downs in the Journey towards Full Mechanization

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Chinese Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 India

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Agricultural Mechanization in India

Increased Mechanization Drives Market Demand

Table 54: Percentage of Farm Mechanization at Different Levels of Value Chain Process

Threats to Agricultural Equipment Sector

Subsidies and Dearth of Workers, the Major Growth Drivers

Shortage of Agricultural Labor Provides Growth Opportunities

Table 55: Number of Agricultural Workers in India (2011 & 2020): Breakdown by Cultivators and Agricultural Laborers in Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Agriculture Produce: A Review

Table 56: Production of Major Crops in India in Million Tonnes: 2013-14 to 2015-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Indian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.4 South Korea

Market Analysis

Table 59: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: South Korean Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Philippines

Government Programs Pushes Forward Agricultural Mechanization

Table 61: PhilMech Target for Agricultural Mechanization for 2012-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vietnam

Uptake of Farming Equipment Rises Rapidly

Table 62: Percentage Level of Mechanization in Various Activities in Vietnamese Agricultural Sector (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Imports Excel Vietnamese Farm Equipment Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Table 65: The Middle East: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Africa

Precision Equipment to Witness More Demand in South Africa

Table 66: Africa: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Agricultural Machinery Market in Latin America - A Snapshot

Table 69: Latin America: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Latin American Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 73: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Brazilian Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.2 Rest of Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Argentina - A Key Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 145 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 156) The United States (21) Canada (3) Japan (7) Europe (91) - France (6) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (23) - Spain (5) - Rest of Europe (38) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31) Latin America (1) Africa (2)

