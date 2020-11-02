Global Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171473/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Plowing and Cultivating Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 241-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGCO Corporation

Bush Hog Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Dewulf NV

Horsch Maschinen GmbH

Iseki & Co. Ltd.

Kuhn Group

Kverneland Group

LEMKEN Gmbh & Co. KG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171473/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plowing and Cultivation Machinery -An Integral Part of

Agricultural Machinery

Recent Market Activity

Increased Agriculture Mechanization Spurs Demand for Plowing

and Cultivating Machinery

Exploding Population & Need for Food Security to Ensure Long-

Term Growth

Developing Regions Push Forward the Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Agricultural Machinery Market: A Macro Perspective

China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural

Machinery Production?

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGCO Corporation (USA)

Bush Hog, Inc. (USA)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Dewulf NV (Belgium)

Horsch Maschinen GmbH (Germany)

Kuhn Group (France)

Kverneland Group (Norway)

LEMKEN Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Agricultural Output in Tandem with Population

Growth Drive Demand

Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns

Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm

Mechanization

Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise

Used Plowing & Cultivating Machinery Gains Prominence Among

Small Farmers

FDIs to Boost Demand for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Conservation Tillage - An Ecological Cultivating Technique to

Reduce Soil Erosion

No-Till Farming -A Threat to Conventional Tillage

Disc Seeders Witness Increasing Popularity

Vertical Tillage: An Alternative for No-Till

Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques to Influence

Product Design

Technological and Product Innovations Lead the Way

Major Product Developments in Cultivating Machinery

Combined Cultivating Machine on the Horizon



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: French Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Plowing and Cultivating

Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Russia:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 30: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plowing and

Cultivating Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Argentina

in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Plowing and Cultivating

Machinery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Rest of

Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 55: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Israel in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Plowing and Cultivating

Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Africa:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 145

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171473/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

