Global Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Industry
Global Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027
Nov 02, 2020, 13:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Plowing and Cultivating Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 241-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AGCO Corporation
- Bush Hog Inc.
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Company (John Deere)
- Dewulf NV
- Horsch Maschinen GmbH
- Iseki & Co. Ltd.
- Kuhn Group
- Kverneland Group
- LEMKEN Gmbh & Co. KG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Plowing and Cultivation Machinery -An Integral Part of
Agricultural Machinery
Recent Market Activity
Increased Agriculture Mechanization Spurs Demand for Plowing
and Cultivating Machinery
Exploding Population & Need for Food Security to Ensure Long-
Term Growth
Developing Regions Push Forward the Market
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
Agricultural Machinery Market: A Macro Perspective
China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural
Machinery Production?
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGCO Corporation (USA)
Bush Hog, Inc. (USA)
CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
Dewulf NV (Belgium)
Horsch Maschinen GmbH (Germany)
Kuhn Group (France)
Kverneland Group (Norway)
LEMKEN Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Agricultural Output in Tandem with Population
Growth Drive Demand
Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns
Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm
Mechanization
Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise
Used Plowing & Cultivating Machinery Gains Prominence Among
Small Farmers
FDIs to Boost Demand for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Conservation Tillage - An Ecological Cultivating Technique to
Reduce Soil Erosion
No-Till Farming -A Threat to Conventional Tillage
Disc Seeders Witness Increasing Popularity
Vertical Tillage: An Alternative for No-Till
Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques to Influence
Product Design
Technological and Product Innovations Lead the Way
Major Product Developments in Cultivating Machinery
Combined Cultivating Machine on the Horizon
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: French Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Plowing and Cultivating
Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 30: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plowing and
Cultivating Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Argentina
in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Plowing and Cultivating
Machinery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Plowing and Cultivating Machinery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Israel in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Plowing and Cultivating
Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Plowing and Cultivating Machinery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 145
