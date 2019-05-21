Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings), and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures).







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=PRN







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 249 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- American Bath Group

- Asahi Eito Co., Ltd.

- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

- Elkay Manufacturing Company

- Geberit AG

- Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=PRN



PLUMBING FITTINGS AND FIXTURES MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Plumbing Fittings

Bath & Shower Fittings

Lavatory Fittings

Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings

Other Plumbing Fittings

Plumbing Fixtures

Bath and Shower Fixtures

Lavatory Fixtures

Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures

Other Plumbing Fixtures



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - A Prelude

Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Asia-Pacific - The Dominant Consumer

Table 1: China-Led Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific (China and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World (2017E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Industry - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Japan and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific Poised to Remain as Primary Revenue Generator

Table 3: Global Construction Market (2015P & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities Despite Attaining Maturity

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Plumbing Products Market

Prevailing Stable Economic Scenario Underpins Sales Growth

Table 5: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market

Table 6: Leading Players in the Global Plumbing Products Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Kohler, LIXIL Corp., Masco, Moen, Roca, TOTO and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution - Key Focus Area for Vendors

Domestic Manufacturers Maintain Dominance in Distribution & Supply

Online Marketplace - The New Distribution Vertical

Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market (2014-2018)





2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES



Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short- to Mid-Term

Table 7: Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur Opportunities for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Year 2010, 2016, 2020P & 2025P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2013-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise

Table 10: Global Plumbing Products Market by End-Use Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for New Commercial, New Residential and Remodeling/Replacement (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

CRE Investments Gather Steam

Table 11: Global Commercial Real Estate Market by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Direct Investments for Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects

Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization

Table 12: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Total Population Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown by Urban and Rural Population for Years 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Middle Class Population

Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Building Renovations & Remodeling - A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Focus on Water Conservation Driving Demand

Plumbing Fixtures - The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings

Product Innovations & Improvements Enhance Appeal & Image

Showerhead with Wireless Technology for Entertainment

LED Lights for Toilet Fittings & Fixtures

Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction

Touch-Free Products Find Attention

Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing

Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue

Creative Faucets Gain Attention

Square Shaped Fixtures & Showerheads in Demand

Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products

Factors Shaping Consumer's Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 -

(10 - High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)

Premium Products in Demand

Expensive, High-End Products Add to Plumbing Fixtures - A Case in Point





3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Plumbing - An Overview

Plumbing Fittings

Bath & Shower Fittings

Showerhead

Bathtub & Shower Combinations

Single Lever Controls

Anti-Scald Valves

Lavatory Fittings

Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings

Other Plumbing Fittings

Flush Valve

S Trap

P Trap

Sill Faucet

Drains/Overflow Fittings

Plumbing Fixtures

Bath and Shower Fixtures

Bathtub

Shower Stalls & Receptors

Whirlpool Bathtubs

Lavatory Fixtures

Urinals

Flush Tanks

Water Closets

Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures

Lavatory Sink

Kitchen Sink

Other Plumbing Fixtures

Bidet

Drinking Water Fountain

Spas





4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Moen Unveils U by Moen™ Shower

Moen Rolls Out Attract™ Combination Handshower and Rainshower with Magnetix™

Moen Introduces Genta™ and Idora™ Bathroom Collections

Moen Rolls Out Moen® Vichy™ Bathroom Suite

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Modena™ Jetted Bath

Jones Stephens Rolls Out AquaPlumb Bath Accessories

Moen Unveils Camerist® Kitchen Faucets

Jones Stephens Launches CleanWave™ Toilet Flush System

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Bianca® Jetted Bath

American Standard Introduces New Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Collections

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Introduces Jacuzzi® Premium Collection Bathroom Fittings

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Launches Azzurro Freestanding Bath

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out New Primo® and Lyndsay Freestanding Bathtubs

American Standard Unveils New VorMax Toilets

Dezi Home Rolls Out Sereniti Bath Accessories

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Celeste™ Bathtubs in New Sizes

Toto Launches Neorest NX

GROHE Launches AquaSymphony Luxury Shower

GROHE Rolls Out GROHE Rainshower 310 2-Jet Head Showers

GROHE Unveils Tempesta and Euphoria Head Shower Collections

GROHE Expands Lineare Faucet Collection

Ideal Standard Launches Concept Air Arc Bathroom Fittings

Crosswater Rolls Out Digital Shower Range

Ideal Standard Introduces Waverley Decorative Details

REHAU Introduces EVERLOC+ Compression-Sleeve Fitting System for RAUPEX® PEXa Pipes

American Standard Launches New NextGen Selectronic Faucet Line

American Standard Launches New ActiClean System

Elkay Expands Crosstown™ Sink Line

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Unveils Duetta® Bath

Elkay Unveils Elkay Quartz Luxe™ Sink Collection

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Arietta™ Freestanding Bathtubs

GROHE Launches L-sized Eurosmart CE Touchless

Ideal Standard Rolls Out New Concept Freedom Bath

GROHE Introduces Ceramic Sanitaryware to Establish a One-Stop Solution for the Whole Bathroom Concepts

Elkay® Manufacturing Company Launches New E-Granite™ Sink Models

Ideal Standard Introduces New Tesi Collection of Bathroom Ceramics, Baths and Fittings

Delta Faucet Company Launches Sanborne™ Toilet Seat with NightLight

GROHE Launches New Generation Kitchen Faucets with Innovative EasyTouch Functions and FootControl Technology

Mansfield Plumbing Introduces New PROTECTOR® No-Overflow Toilet

Kohler Introduces Vintage Nickel Finish on its Artifacts Bathroom Faucet Collection

American Standard Brands Unveils New Kitchen and Bathroom Product Innovations at Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

DXV by American Standard Introduces First-of-its-Kind 3D-Printed Metal Faucets

Delta Faucet Company Launches Essa™ Kitchen Collection

Moen Incorporated Introduces Essie™, Glenshire™ and Kaden™ Kitchen Faucet Collections at Home Depot

DXV by American Standard Expands its Luxury Product Portfolios with New Designs and Personalization Capabilities

Moen Commercial Introduces New Product Offerings under its M.Dura™ & M.Bition™ Commercial Bath Suite Lines

Elkay® Launches Perfect Drain®

Elkay Manufacturing Company Extends its Revere® Brand of Granite Sink Line

Cera Introduces a Modern Faucet Series 'GAYLE'

KOHLER Launches an Innovative Choreograph Shower Wall and Accessory Collection

Moen Introduces Rizon™ Bathroom Collection

Moen Incorporated Adds Classic Collection to its Wynford Portfolio

Kohler Co. Introduces Comprehensive Collection of Faucets at The Home Depot





5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



LIXIL Group Acquires Majority Stake in Sentini Sanitarywares

Jaquar to Expand Bhiwadi Faucet Production Facility

HSIL Inaugurates Plumbing Pipes Manufacturing Facility in South India

Elkay Manufacturing Acquires Interior Systems Inc.

Jacuzzi Brands Acquires Hydropool Hot Tubs and Swim Spas and BathWraps

LIXIL Fully Acquires Distribution and Warehousing Network

American Bath Group Acquires Maax

Grohe Becomes 100% Owner of Grome Joint Venture

Masco Relocates Corporate Headquarters from Taylor to Livonia

Lone Star Funds Snaps Up American Bath Group

Fortune Brands Acquires Riobel

JAQUAR Group Takes Over JOEYFORLIF

Elkay Manufacturing Company Enters into a Partnership with Schock GmbH for Expanding its Granite Sink Offering

LIXIL Creates New Stain Resistant Ceramic Technology for Clean Toilets

TOTO Ltd to Build a New Faucet Factory Building

Moen Partners with Ferguson Enterprises to Offer its new Riley™ Pulldown Kitchen Faucets at Ferguson Plumbing Showrooms

Geberit Completes Acquisition of Over 99% of Sanitec Shares

TOTO Ltd to Construct New Sanitaryware Product Plant in Vietnam

American Standard Brands Not to Establish a New Manufacturing & Distribution Facility in Davidson Country, Tennessee

China Lesso Starts Pipe Fitting & Valve Production in the US

Elkay Manufacturing Company Expands its Crosstown™ Sink Line

Ferguson Enterprises Takes Over Redlon & Johnson





6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



American Bath Group (USA)

MAAX Bath Inc. (Canada)

Asahi Eito Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. (India)

Elkay Manufacturing Company (USA)

Geberit AG (Switzerland)

Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd. (India)

Ideal Standard International (Belgium)

Armitage Shanks (UK)

Jacuzzi, Inc. (USA)

Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Kohler Co. (USA)

LIXIL Corporation (Japan)

American Standard Brands (USA)

Grohe AG (Germany)

Masco Corporation (USA)

Moen Incorporated (USA)

Roca Sanitario S.A (Spain)

Roca UK (UK)

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt., Ltd. (India)

Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA)

Toto Ltd. (Japan)

Villeroy & Boch (USA)





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plumbing Fittings

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings by Product Segment - Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings by Product Segment - Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plumbing Fittings Market by Product Group/Segment

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bath & Shower Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Bath & Shower Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Bath & Shower Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lavatory Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Lavatory Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Lavatory Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Plumbing Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Plumbing Fittings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Plumbing Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plumbing Fixtures

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Plumbing Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fixtures by Product Segment - Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures and Other Fixtures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Plumbing Fixtures by Product Segment - Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures and Other Fixtures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fixtures by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures and Other Fixtures Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plumbing Fixtures Market by Product Group/Segment

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bath & Shower Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for Bath & Shower Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Bath & Shower Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lavatory Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Lavatory Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Lavatory Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Plumbing Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Other Plumbing Fixtures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Plumbing Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

A Prime Market

Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Construction Spending

Residential Sector Provides Faster Growth Prospects

Table 55: Residential Construction in the US (2013-2019P): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Non-Residential Segment to Remain Largest Revenue Contributor

Table 56: Projected Growth in the US Construction Market by Sector (2015-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Private Non-Residential Construction Market in the US by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Public Non-Residential Construction Market in the US by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Educational, Health, Highway & Street, Office, Power, Sewage, Transportation, Water Supply, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: US Construction Starts by Type of Construction: Percentage Breakdown of Annual Construction Starts for 2015 and CAGR % for 2011-2016 by Residential and Non-Residential Construction Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Trends

Plumbing Fixtures Continue to Grow at Higher Rate than Fittings

Products that Reduce Wastage of Water in Demand

Bathroom Renovations Add to Growth

Walk-in Bathtubs Gather Momentum

Bathtub and Shower Combos Gain Attention in Bathtub Renovation

Demand "Shower" for Shower Fittings

Style Does Matter for US Market

Modern Designs Preferred in Retro Interiors

Material-wise Performance

Competitive Scenario

Table 61: Leading Players in the US Plumbing Products Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Kohler, LIXIL, Masco, Moen and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Leading Players in the US Faucets Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fortune Blends, Kohler, Masco and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: US Retail Plumbing Products Market by Retail Store Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware Stores, Home Centers, Kitchen-Bath showrooms & Other Plumbing Supply Stores, and Other Building Material Dealers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: US Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/ Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: US 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Positive Momentum in the Housing Market Spurs Demand for Plumbing Products

Market Dominated by Imported Products

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Canadian Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Japan Remains a Core Market Despite Recent Slowdown

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Japanese Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

A Mature Yet Growing Market

Housing Construction Continues to Remain Key Revenue Contributor

Building Renovation Projects - A Major Growth Driver in Recent Times

Table 73: European Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing (New Constructions and Remodeling & Renovations) and Commercial & Industrial (New Constructions and Remodeling & Renovations) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Central and Eastern Europe - The New Focus Area for Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: European Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: European 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: European 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 80: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: French Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: French 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: German Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: German 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 86: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Italian Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/ Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: UK Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/ Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: UK 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Spanish Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 95: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Russian Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

The Most Prominent Regional Market for Plumbing Products

Table 101: Asian Construction Sector by Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Spend for Industrial, Residential and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Momentum in Construction Sector to Drive Strong Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China Continues to be a High-Growth Market

Table 109: Chinese Construction Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Spending by Segment - Residential, Infrastructure and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Projected Growth in the Chinese Construction Market by Sector (2014-2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Urbanization: Positive Impact on Plumbing Products

Table 111: Urbanization in China (2010-2020P): Urban Population Growth (%) by City Clusters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Percentage Urbanization Rate in China by Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 113: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Chinese Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Plumbing Products Market on Growth Vertical

Opportunities for Plumbing Products in India - A Glance

Steady Growth in Construction Activity Favors Plumbing Products Sector

Table 116: Indian Real Estate Market by Value (in US$ Billion) for Years 2008 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Drive Residential Housing - Boosts Prospects for Plumbing Products

Table 117: Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Inhabitants (in Million) for Years 1991, 2001, 2011 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Cities with more than One Million Inhabitants for Years 1991, 2001 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group (2015 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Aggregate Annual Disposable Income (2015 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Indian Residential Construction Market (2015): Percentage of Rural & Urban Households with Bathroom Facility within the House (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Government Housing Projects Drive Demand for Plumbing Products

IT Sector Steps Up Commercial Construction Activity - Bodes Well for Market

Table 122: Indian Commercial Real Estate Market: Demand for Office Space (in Million Sq-Feet) for Years 1990, 2005 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spurt in Hospitality Sector to Benefit Plumbing Products Market

Key Issues & Challenges for Indian Market

Competitive Scenario

Table 123: Leading Players in the Indian Sanitaryware Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cera Sanitaryware, Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries (HSIL), Roca Bathroom Products, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 124: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Indian Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



A.Market Analysis

Rapid Expansion in the Middle East Construction Sector Boosts Demand

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 130: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Positive Outlook for the Construction Industry to Spur Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 133: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Latin American Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Latin American Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 139: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Brazilian Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 142: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings) and Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 249 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 281) The United States (40) Canada (3) Japan (5) Europe (180) - France (5) - Germany (32) - The United Kingdom (37) - Italy (46) - Spain (10) - Rest of Europe (50) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (48) Middle East (1) Latin America (3) Africa (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

