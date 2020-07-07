Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Industry
Jul 07, 2020, 13:42 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market to Reach US$99.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures estimated at US$74.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$99.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$41.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.7% share of the global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020
In the global Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 486-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- American Standard Brands
- Asahi Eito Co. Ltd.
- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
- Elkay Manufacturing Company
- Geberit AG
- Grohe AG
- Ideal Standard International
- Jacuzzi Inc.
- Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd.
- Kohler Co.,
- LIXIL Corporation
- MAAX Bath Inc.
- Masco Corporation
- Moen Inc.
- Roca Bathroom Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Roca Sanitario S.A
- Spectrum Brands Inc.
- Toto Ltd.
- Villeroy & Boch
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures
Asia-Pacific - The Dominant Consumer
Asia-Pacific Poised to Remain as Primary Revenue Generator
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance
Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities
Despite Attaining Maturity
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Plumbing Products Market
Prevailing Stable Economic Scenario Underpins Sales Growth
Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market
Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures
Market (2014-2018)
Distribution - Key Focus Area for Vendors
Domestic Manufacturers Maintain Dominance in Distribution & Supply
Online Marketplace - The New Distribution Vertical
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
American Bath Group (USA)
MAAX Bath Inc. (Canada)
Asahi Eito Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. (India)
Elkay Manufacturing Company (USA)
Geberit AG (Switzerland)
Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd. (India)
Ideal Standard International (Belgium)
Armitage Shanks (UK)
Jacuzzi, Inc. (USA)
Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Kohler Co. (USA)
LIXIL Corporation (Japan)
American Standard Brands (USA)
Grohe AG (Germany)
Masco Corporation (USA)
Moen Incorporated (USA)
Roca Sanitario S.A (Spain)
Roca UK (UK)
Roca Bathroom Products Pvt., Ltd. (India)
Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA)
Toto Ltd. (Japan)
Villeroy & Boch (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short- to
Mid-Term
Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise
CRE Investments Gather Steam
Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects
Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization
Expanding Middle Class Population
Building Renovations & Remodeling - A Key Revenue Contributor
Growing Focus on Water Conservation Driving Demand
Plumbing Fixtures - The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings
Product Innovations & Improvements Enhance Appeal & Image
Showerhead with Wireless Technology for Entertainment
LED Lights for Toilet Fittings & Fixtures
Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction
Touch-Free Products Find Attention
Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing
Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue
Creative Faucets Gain Attention
Square Shaped Fixtures & Showerheads in Demand
Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products
Premium Products in Demand
Expensive, High-End Products Add to Plumbing Fixtures - A Case
in Point
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings (Product Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings (Product Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings (Product Type)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings (Product Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings (Product Type)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 12: Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings (Product Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Residential (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Residential (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 23: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 27: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Canadian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plumbing
Fittings and Fixtures in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Japanese Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 50: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: Spanish Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 83: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Russia by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 92: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 95: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: Indian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 116: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 121: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plumbing Fittings
and Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Marketby Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 140: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 143: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 162: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Historic Marketby Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plumbing
Fittings and Fixtures in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Iranian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 179: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker