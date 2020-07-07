Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market to Reach US$99.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures estimated at US$74.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$99.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$41.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.7% share of the global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020

In the global Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 486-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures

Asia-Pacific - The Dominant Consumer

Asia-Pacific Poised to Remain as Primary Revenue Generator

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities

Despite Attaining Maturity

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Plumbing Products Market

Prevailing Stable Economic Scenario Underpins Sales Growth

Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market

Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures

Market (2014-2018)

Distribution - Key Focus Area for Vendors

Domestic Manufacturers Maintain Dominance in Distribution & Supply

Online Marketplace - The New Distribution Vertical

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



American Bath Group (USA)

MAAX Bath Inc. (Canada)

Asahi Eito Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. (India)

Elkay Manufacturing Company (USA)

Geberit AG (Switzerland)

Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd. (India)

Ideal Standard International (Belgium)

Armitage Shanks (UK)

Jacuzzi, Inc. (USA)

Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Kohler Co. (USA)

LIXIL Corporation (Japan)

American Standard Brands (USA)

Grohe AG (Germany)

Masco Corporation (USA)

Moen Incorporated (USA)

Roca Sanitario S.A (Spain)

Roca UK (UK)

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt., Ltd. (India)

Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA)

Toto Ltd. (Japan)

Villeroy & Boch (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short- to

Mid-Term

Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise

CRE Investments Gather Steam

Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects

Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization

Expanding Middle Class Population

Building Renovations & Remodeling - A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Focus on Water Conservation Driving Demand

Plumbing Fixtures - The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings

Product Innovations & Improvements Enhance Appeal & Image

Showerhead with Wireless Technology for Entertainment

LED Lights for Toilet Fittings & Fixtures

Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction

Touch-Free Products Find Attention

Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing

Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue

Creative Faucets Gain Attention

Square Shaped Fixtures & Showerheads in Demand

Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products

Premium Products in Demand

Expensive, High-End Products Add to Plumbing Fixtures - A Case

in Point



