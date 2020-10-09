Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market to 2027: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $837.8 Million

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumatic Nebulizers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pneumatic Nebulizers estimated at US$649.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$837.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Vented, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$337.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Breath-Actuated segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $175.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Pneumatic Nebulizers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$175.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$175.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aerogen

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Briggs Healthcare

GE Healthcare

HEYER Medical AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Omron Corporation

PARI Medical Holding GmbH

PARI Pharma GmbH

Philips Respironics

Salter Labs Inc.

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pneumatic Nebulizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Pneumatic Nebulizers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Pneumatic Nebulizers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Vented (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Vented (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Vented (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Breath-Actuated (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Breath-Actuated (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Breath-Actuated (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jwhni

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

