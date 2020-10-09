Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market to 2027: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $837.8 Million
Oct 09, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumatic Nebulizers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pneumatic Nebulizers estimated at US$649.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$837.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Vented, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$337.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Breath-Actuated segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $175.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Pneumatic Nebulizers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$175.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$175.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Aerogen
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Briggs Healthcare
- GE Healthcare
- HEYER Medical AG
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- PARI Medical Holding GmbH
- PARI Pharma GmbH
- Philips Respironics
- Salter Labs Inc.
- TaiDoc Technology Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Pneumatic Nebulizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Pneumatic Nebulizers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Pneumatic Nebulizers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Vented (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Vented (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
- Vented (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Breath-Actuated (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Breath-Actuated (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
- Breath-Actuated (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
- Pneumatic Nebulizers Market by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
- Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
