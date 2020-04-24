Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Markets & Drugs Insight, 2018-2028 - Significant Financial Incentive Remains for Potential Entrants as Unmet Need is Modest

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumococcal Vaccines: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While the pneumococcal vaccine market has been dominated by a very small number of players in most markets (Pfizer and Merck), and relatively little unmet need remains, the size of the market makes it a compelling proposition for players to consider entering.



In 2018, the report estimates the pneumococcal vaccines market to be $5.1B, with the best-selling vaccine globally, Prevnar (Prevenar outside the US) 13 accounting for $4.3B of these sales. Thus, while experts indicate that unmet need is modest, significant financial incentive remains for potential entrants.



While the report anticipates new pneumococcal vaccines to be launched in the forecast period, these agents only improve upon existing options, and will not change vaccination rates or vaccination recommendations, leaving pricing increases and population growth as the major influencers of the forecast.



Key Highlights

During the 10-year forecast period, three pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 9MM from $5.1b in 2018 to $6.2b in 2028, which represents a CAGR of 2%.

in 2018 to in 2028, which represents a CAGR of 2%. The late stage pipeline for pneumococcal vaccines, targeting the unmet need of serogroup coverage, includes Merck's 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine V-114 and Pfizer's 20-valent vaccine 20vPnC.

Key Questions Answered

How will the pneumococcal vaccine market landscape in the 9MM (US, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, Japan , Australia , South Korea ) change from 2018-2028?

, , , , UK, , , ) change from 2018-2028? What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for pneumococcal vaccination?

How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing immunization options?

What are the remaining unmet needs in pneumococcal immunization?

What drivers and barriers will affect pneumococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM over the forecast period?

Report Scope

Overview of pneumococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

Topline pneumococcal vaccines market revenue from 2018-2028. Annual cost of immunization and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

Key topics covered include current vaccination options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting pneumococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global pneumococcal vaccine market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges.

Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The report will enable you to:



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global pneumococcal vaccine market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the pneumococcal vaccine market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

