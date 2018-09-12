Global POC HIV Testing Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Abbott, BD, bioMrieux, Danaher & F. Hoffmann-La Roche

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global POC HIV Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the period 2018-2022.

Global POC HIV Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by sales of POC HIV testing equipment and consumables across the globe.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in HIV affected population worldwide. The high prevalence of HIV increases the demand for HIV screening, which is contributing to the growth of the market across the globe. One trend affecting this market is the technological advances. Technology is one of the key success factors in the development of the healthcare industry and allows better monitoring and testing of HIV patients.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high product recalls. One of the most major challenges being faced by the vendors of the global POC HIV testing market is the high number of product recalls due to lack of efficacy test results and errors.

Key vendors

Abbott

BD

bioMrieux

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

POC HIV testing consumables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

POC HIV testing systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

Growing collaborations and partnerships

Presence of government funding

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX





