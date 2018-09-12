Global POC HIV Testing Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Abbott, BD, bioMrieux, Danaher & F. Hoffmann-La Roche
The "Global POC HIV Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global POC HIV Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the period 2018-2022.
Global POC HIV Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by sales of POC HIV testing equipment and consumables across the globe.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in HIV affected population worldwide. The high prevalence of HIV increases the demand for HIV screening, which is contributing to the growth of the market across the globe. One trend affecting this market is the technological advances. Technology is one of the key success factors in the development of the healthcare industry and allows better monitoring and testing of HIV patients.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high product recalls. One of the most major challenges being faced by the vendors of the global POC HIV testing market is the high number of product recalls due to lack of efficacy test results and errors.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- BD
- bioMrieux
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- POC HIV testing consumables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- POC HIV testing systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances
- Growing collaborations and partnerships
- Presence of government funding
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott
- BD
- bioMrieux
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report, visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kpljxx/global_poc_hiv?w=5
