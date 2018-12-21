Global POC Urinalysis Markets to 2022 - The Rising Prevalence of Nephropathic Disorders and UTIs is Driving Growth
This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% by 2022.
With the increase in UTIs and nephropathic disorders, the demand for the diagnostic systems, especially POC has grown immensely over the last few years. The POC is the fastest growing segment of the diagnostic systems.
Several companies in this market develop and distribute products in partnership, which ultimately helps to cover a larger geographical area and obtain higher ROI as the product is co-developed and marketed. For instance, Sysmex, a diversified player, partnered with Siemens Healthcare to provide a fully integrated system called as CLINITEK AIPNi. Therefore, the growing partnerships within the industry will boost the growth of the POC urinalysis market.
Rising prevalence of nephropathic disorders and UTIs
Over the past few years, the lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity has significantly increased, adversely impacting excretion system which includes skin, urinary tract, bladder, and kidneys. As it impacts the content, appearance and concentration of urine, it leads to various nephropathic disorders. Whereas, UTI is the most common non-intestinal infection worldwide. These factors are poised to contribute to the growth of the POC urinalysis market.
Low efficacy of POC devices
There are several challenges with respect to POC, mainly related to quality assurance. To ensure the accuracy of the test result, the outcome of the result is often compared with the traditional pathology. Many rapid diagnostic kits have failed to provide accurate results, especially during emergencies. The uncertainty of result is hampering the adoption of POC diagnostic devices.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Many companies in the POC urinalysis market are focusing on selling their products in partnership that helps to cover a larger geographical area.
Key Players
- Abbott
- BD
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Siemens Healthcare
