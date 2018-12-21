Global POC Urinalysis Markets to 2022 - The Rising Prevalence of Nephropathic Disorders and UTIs is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global POC Urinalysis Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% by 2022.

With the increase in UTIs and nephropathic disorders, the demand for the diagnostic systems, especially POC has grown immensely over the last few years. The POC is the fastest growing segment of the diagnostic systems.



Several companies in this market develop and distribute products in partnership, which ultimately helps to cover a larger geographical area and obtain higher ROI as the product is co-developed and marketed. For instance, Sysmex, a diversified player, partnered with Siemens Healthcare to provide a fully integrated system called as CLINITEK AIPNi. Therefore, the growing partnerships within the industry will boost the growth of the POC urinalysis market.

Rising prevalence of nephropathic disorders and UTIs



Over the past few years, the lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity has significantly increased, adversely impacting excretion system which includes skin, urinary tract, bladder, and kidneys. As it impacts the content, appearance and concentration of urine, it leads to various nephropathic disorders. Whereas, UTI is the most common non-intestinal infection worldwide. These factors are poised to contribute to the growth of the POC urinalysis market.



Low efficacy of POC devices

There are several challenges with respect to POC, mainly related to quality assurance. To ensure the accuracy of the test result, the outcome of the result is often compared with the traditional pathology. Many rapid diagnostic kits have failed to provide accurate results, especially during emergencies. The uncertainty of result is hampering the adoption of POC diagnostic devices.

Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Many companies in the POC urinalysis market are focusing on selling their products in partnership that helps to cover a larger geographical area.

Key Players

Abbott

BD

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging technologies in POC

Growing partnership

Growing need of companion diagnostics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

