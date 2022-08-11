Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach $5.38 Billion by 2028

Aug 11, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 5,381.18 million by 2028 from US$ 2,230.94 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the growing demand for specific viral detection methods that consume less time for timely infection control and rising incidence of infectious diseases.
Moreover, rising R&D and innovation in point-of-care molecular diagnostics are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the pricing pressures owing to reimbursement cuts hinder the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the point-of-care molecular diagnostic market. Amid the pandemic, the increased demand for diagnostic kits for the rapid detection of COVID-19 boosted the adoption of point-of-care testing across the world. The rising number of COVID-19 cases and growing pressure on various governments across the world to improve patient management have boosted the demand for rapid antigen testing kits that can be effectively used in point-of-care settings.
Based on product & services, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays and kits, instruments, and services and software. The assays and kits segment leads the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into PCR, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), and other technologies. The PCR segment leads the market, whereas the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
By application, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, hematology, prenatal testing, endocrinology, and other applications. The infectious diseases segment holds the largest share of the market. However, the oncology segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment leads the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and International Agency for Research on Cancer are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.
Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Specific Viral Detection Methods that Consume Less Time for Timely Infection Control
- Rising Incidences of Infectious Diseases
Market Restraints
- Pricing Pressures owing to Reimbursement Cuts
Market Opportunities
- Rising R&D and Innovation in Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics
Future Trends
- Rising Implementation of Molecular Point-of-Care Diagnostic Devices and Kits across Residential Setting
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market- Market Landscape
5. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market- Global Analysis
7. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By Product and Services
8. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By Technology
9. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Application
10. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By End User
11. Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market - Geographic Analysis
12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market
13. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market- Industry Landscape
14. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- bioMerieux SA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Danaher Corporation
- Enzo Biochem, Inc.
- Abbott
- binx health, Inc.
- Meridian BioScience, Inc.
- Biocartis
- Quidel Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9dc2q
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article