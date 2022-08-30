Global Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Increasing prevalence of various cancers and infectious disease types constitutes the major factor to drive growth for the market for the market in the coming years. Other important factors to propel growth include growing awareness and acceptance of advanced therapeutic and diagnostic choices such as personalized medicine; biomarkers development; and advancement in proteomics and molecular techniques. Reimbursement reformations are also to an extent contributing towards fueling market growth.

Increasing use of molecular diagnostics for home healthcare is another important growth driving factor for the market. The growing application of healthcare information technology for providing accurate diagnostics constitutes yet another factor supporting growth for molecular diagnostics market. Introduction of new diagnostics tests, primarily in the infectious disease application area is likely to keep the momentum going for molecular diagnostics over the forthcoming years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $558.7 Million by 2026

The Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 39.71% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$558.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 13.5% respectively over the analysis period.

Hybridization-based Segment to Reach $612.3 Million by 2026

ISH or In Situ-Hybridization is another important molecular diagnostic technology. ISH is used for identifying bacterial infections. Cancer testing constitutes a common application for ISH. In the global Hybridization-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$225.9 Million will reach a projected size of US$513 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$72.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 13.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Point of Care Diagnostics Augurs Well for Molecular POC Diagnostics Market

Emphasis on Decentralized Diagnostics Presents Opportunity for POC Testing

Faster Screening Necessitates Point-of-care Diagnostics for COVID-19 Pandemic

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections to Drive Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Market Opportunities

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Focus onto POC Molecular Diagnostics

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Propels Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market

Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing

Hepatitis B Prevalence Worldwide by Region

Demand Continues to Surge for CLIA-Waived Molecular POC Tests

Advancements in POC for Molecular Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth

Nanotechnology Facilitates Development of for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population: Potential Opportunity in Store

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Challenges Facing POC Molecular Diagnostics Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

BioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nova Biomedical

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Qiagen Gmbh

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.

Zoetis Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4hwv6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets