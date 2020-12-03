Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market (2020 to 2025) - Scarcity of Clean Water in Developing and Under-Developed Countries Presents Opportunities
Dec 03, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device (Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Countertop) Technology (RO, Ultrafiltration, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), Application (Residential & Non-Residential), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The point-of-use water treatment systems market is projected to grow from USD 15.0 billion in 2020 to USD 23.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period.
The point-of-use water treatment systems market has been growing due to the increasing demand for clean drinking water, growing awareness about the benefits of water treatment, and technological innovations in the water treatment industry.
In terms of value & volume, Counter-top units are projected to dominate the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2019.
The counter-top units segment is projected to dominate the point-of-use water treatment systems market, in terms of both value & volume, during the forecast period. As the counter-top units are effective and have a larger filtration area for additional stages of filtration. Counter-top units help in removing a wide range of harmful water pollutants. These systems require minimal maintenance, require fewer filter changes, and are used in various applications such as homes, offices, and other non-residential applications.
The reverse osmosis technology is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
The reverse osmosis technology accounted for the largest share in the point-of-use water treatment systems market, in terms of value, in 2019, and will continue to hold its market position throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to its numerous benefits, including the capability of removing up to 99% of dissolved contaminants found in the feed water, and improving the taste and color of the water; simple maintenance, and removal of contamination such as lead, chlorine & chloramine, nitrates, pesticides, sulfates, fluoride, bacteria, pharmaceuticals, and arsenic. The filtration methods segment followed the reverse osmosis segment, in terms of market share in the point-of-use water treatment systems market, in 2019.
The residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the point-of-use water treatment systems market from 2020 to 2025.
Based on application, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential. Non-residential applications are further segmented into commercial, industrial, healthcare, educational institutes, and others. The other segment includes stadiums, airports, and railway stations. It is necessary to treat water in these applications as the contaminated water for cooking and drinking can cause various waterborne diseases, such as typhoid, cholera, and dysentery. Moreover, growth in the residential segment can be attributed to the exponential growth in residential construction across the world.
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific point-of-use water treatment systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the ready availability of raw materials, cheap labor cost, along sophisticated technologies & innovations, have driven the growth of the economy in the Asia Pacific region. According to the World Bank, the two economic giants of the Asia Pacific region, China and Japan, are the world's second-and third-largest economies as of 2019.
According to the World Bank, Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region, in terms of both population and economic growth. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging Asia Pacific countries had a combined population exceeded 4.5 billion in 2019, which is projected to become one of the important drivers for global consumption of point-of-use water treatment systems over the next two decades.
Key factors such as rapid urbanization, growing awareness about water purification technologies, growth in the middle-class population, and rise in disposable income are factors projected to drive the demand for point-of-use water treatment systems in the Asia Pacific, during the forecast period. Additionally, the increase in water contamination and a shortage of clean drinking water supply have led to an increase in the demand for point-of-use water treatment systems
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness Relatively High Demand for POU Water Treatment Systems
4.2 APAC: POU Water Treatment Systems Market, by Application and Country
4.3 POU Water Treatment Systems Market, by Device
4.4 POU Water Treatment Systems Market, by Technology
4.5 POU Water Treatment Systems Market, by Application
4.6 POU Water Treatment Systems Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Water Contamination
5.2.1.2 Growing Human Population
5.2.1.3 Greater Awareness About the Benefits of Water Treatment
5.2.1.4 Technological Innovations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation, Equipment, and Operation Cost
5.2.2.2 Varying Quality of Water Available in Different Regions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Scarcity of Clean Water in Developing and Under-Developed Countries
5.2.3.2 Lack of Better Alternatives
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Aging Infrastructure
5.2.4.2 Competition with the Bottled Water Industry
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Policy & Regulations
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
7 Impact of COVID-19 on POU Water Treatment Systems Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 COVID-19 Causing Disruptions to Companies Providing Water Treatment Equipment and Technologies
7.3 Impact of COVID-19 on POU Water Treatment Systems Market
8 POU Water Treatment Systems Market, by Device
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Faucet-Mounted Filters
8.3 Tabletop Pitchers
8.4 Countertop Units
8.5 Under-The-Sink Filters
8.6 Others
9 POU Water Treatment Systems Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Reverse Osmosis Systems
9.3 Distillation Systems
9.4 Ultrafiltration Systems
9.5 Disinfection Methods
9.5.1 Chlorination
9.5.2 Uv Radiation
9.5.3 Ozonation
9.6 Filtration Method
9.6.1 Activated Carbon Filters
9.6.2 Mechanical Filters
9.6.3 Filters
9.7 Ion Exchange
9.8 Others
10 POU Water Treatment Systems Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.3 Non-Residential
11 POU Water Treatment Systems Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 APAC
11.3 North America
11.4 Europe
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Star
12.3.2 Emerging Leaders
12.3.3 Pervasive
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Honeywell International
13.2 Pentair
13.3 Panasonic Corporation
13.4 Unilever
13.5 Lg Electronics
13.6 Coway
13.7 Best Water Technology (Bwt)
13.8 Toray Industries
13.9 Other Players
13.9.1 Alticor
13.9.2 3M
13.9.3 Tata Chemicals
13.9.4 Kent Ro
13.9.5 Whirlpool Corporation
13.9.6 Eureka Forbes
13.9.7 Culligan International
13.9.8 Instapure Brands
13.9.9 Helen of Troy Limited
13.9.10 GE Appliances
13.9.11 Dupont
13.9.12 A.O. Smith Corporation
13.9.13 Kinetico
13.9.14 Ecowater Systems
13.9.15 Westaqua-Distribution Ou
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
