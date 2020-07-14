Global Point-to-Point Antenna Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Demand from Smart Cities Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-to-Point Antenna Market with COVID-19 impact by Type (Parabolic, Flat Panel, Yagi), Polarization, Frequency Range (1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz, 10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz, 30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall point-to-point antenna market was valued at USD 3,496 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5,040 million by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
This estimation factors in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The major driving factors are the simplicity of installation as compared with other antennas and the growing penetration of the Internet. The increasing number of M2M connections among various industry verticals is also expected to drive the point-to-point antenna market growth during the forecast period.
Parabolic antenna to account for the largest share of point-to-point antenna market during the forecast period
Parabolic antennas have a wider range of frequency and applications, as well as very high gain, ranging from 30 to 40 dB as compared with flat panel antennas and Yagi antennas. A parabolic antenna uses a parabolic reflector, a curved surface with the cross-sectional shape of a parabola, to direct the radio waves. The most common form of parabolic antennas is shaped similar to a dish. These antennas are widely used for radio and wireless applications.
Dual-polarized antenna to witness the highest growth in point-to-point antenna market in coming years
The dual-polarized antenna is segment expected to witness a higher growth rate in the point-to-point antenna market in the coming years as it can respond to both horizontally and vertically polarized radio waves simultaneously. The use of both polarizations increases the traffic handling capacity of the system.
1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz frequency range segment to account for the largest share of point-to-point antenna market during the forecast period
Majority of the applications, including the industrial and commercial applications, as well as cellular applications (2G, 3G, and 4G), operate in the 1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz frequency range. Due to this, the 1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz frequency range segment occupies the largest share of the point-to-point antenna market.
Commercial/industrial to grow at highest CAGR in point-to-point antenna market from 2020 to 2025
The overall deployment of point-to-point antennas is expected to increase with the growth in the number of commercial office buildings and industrial facilities; hence, this segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.
The response of manufacturers to the COVID-19 pandemic has been varying. For instance, while some manufacturers are decreasing production and furloughing workers, others are increasing, shifting, or relocating production to meet the demand. Procter & Gamble, 3M, Georgia-Pacific, BASF, ExxonMobil, Tesla, Ford, GM, ArcelorMittal, and Air Products are a few examples of the companies that have innovated to manufacture new products or shifted production to meet demand.
Some of the manufacturers have been rapidly transforming their businesses to be able to produce critical and high-demand products. For instance, breweries and distilleries have switched from producing beer, wine, or liquor to contribute toward meeting the unprecedented demand for hand sanitizers. Paper products manufacturers have ramped up production and are managing their distribution closely to help fill the empty shelves in many retail outlets. Automotive and electronics manufacturers have responded to government requests to produce ventilators, facemasks, and other high-demand personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.
APAC to hold largest share of point-to-point antenna market during the forecast period
China is expected to be the major contributor to the point-to-point antenna market in APAC. The high growth rate of the market in APAC is owing to the increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region. The rising demand for telecommunication infrastructure has also created a plethora of opportunities for the point-to-point antenna market in the APAC region.
In APAC, investments look promising as the majority of countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have been more successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 than the US and European countries. China is easing the restrictions imposed on the operations of factories and the movement of workers. Major telecommunication equipment providers in the region, including ZTE (China) and Huawei Technologies (China), have signed more than 95 5G commercial deals with leading global telecom operators.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Optimistic Scenario
3.2 Realistic Scenario
3.3 Pessimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Point-To-Point Antenna Market
4.2 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Type
4.3 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Polarization
4.4 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Frequency Range
4.5 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Application
4.6 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Simplicity of Installation as Compared With Other Antennas
5.2.1.2 Rise in Penetration of Internet
5.2.1.3 Increase Number of M2M Connections Among Various Industry Verticals
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growing Consumer Demand for Extended Network Coverage
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand from Smart Cities
5.2.3.2 Increasing Deployment of Wi-Fi by Businesses
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in Point-To-Point Antennas and Variance in Operating Frequencies for Different Applications Across the World
5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Drivers
5.3.1 Simplicity of Installation as Compared With Other Antennas
5.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Restraints
5.4.1 Growing Consumer Demand for Extended Network Coverage
6 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Parabolic Antenna
6.2.1 Increase in USe of Parabolic Antennas in Radio and Wireless Applications
6.3 Flat Panel Antenna
6.3.1 Rise in Importance of Flat Panel Antennas Owing to Growing Demand for Communication on the Move (Cotm)
6.4 Yagi Antenna
6.4.1 Increase in Adoption of Yagi Antenna in Point-To-Point Communications as They Radiate in Only One
7 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Polarization
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single-Polarized Antenna
7.2.1 Single-Polarized Antennas Respond Only to One Orientation of Polarization
7.3 Dual-Polarized Antenna
7.3.1 Dual-Polarized Antennas Can Respond to Both Horizontally and Vertically Polarized Radio Waves Simultaneously
8 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Diameter
8.1 Introduction
8.2 0.2 Meters to 0.9 Meters
8.2.1 Increase in USe of Antennas With Diameter Ranging from 0.2 Meters to 0.9 Meters in Commercial and Industrial Applications
8.3 1.0 Meters to 3.0 Meters
8.3.1 Surge in USe of Antennas With Diameter Ranging from 1.0 Meters to 3.0 Meters in Civil, Military, and Government Radar Applications
8.4 3.1 Meters to 4.6 Meters
8.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Antennas With Diameter Ranging from 3.1 Meters to 4.6 Meters in Satellite Communications or Raw Satellite Feeds
9 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Frequency Range
9.1 Introduction
9.2 1.0 Ghz to 9.9 Ghz
9.2.1 Industrial, Commercial, and Cellular Applications Operate in this Frequency Range
9.3 10.0 Ghz to 29.9 Ghz
9.3.1 Super-High-Frequency (Shf) Antennas Operate on this Frequency Range
9.4 30.0 Ghz to 86.0 Ghz
9.4.1 Antennas in this Frequency Range Are Also Known as Extremely High-Frequency (Ehf) Antennas
10 Point-To-Point Antenna Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Telecommunication
10.2.1 5G Network Expected to Widen Frequency Application Range for Point-To-Point Antennas in Telecommunication Sector
10.2.2 Impact of Covid-19
10.2.3 Urban
10.2.3.1 Integral Linking of Urbanization With Advancements in Communication Technology
10.2.4 Rural
10.2.4.1 Rise in USe of Point-To-Point Antennas in for Connecting Utility Networks and Areas Having Poor Broadband Connectivity
10.3 Commercial/Industrial
10.3.1 Commercial/Industrial Segment of Point-To-Point Antenna Market Includes Offices, Service Providers, and Manufacturing
10.3.2 Impact of COVID-19
10.4 Satellite
10.4.1 Advancements in Satellite Technologies Resulted in Growth of Satellite Services Sector
10.5 Military & Defense
10.5.1 Military and Defense Sector Requires Continuous Monitoring of Communication for Privacy and Security Issues
10.6 Others
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific (Apac)
11.5 Rest of the World (Row)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.5.2 New Product Launches/Developments
12.5.3 Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Commscope
13.2.2 Ericsson
13.2.3 Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
13.2.4 Amphenol
13.2.5 Cambium Networks
13.2.6 Tongyu Communication
13.2.7 Laird Technologies
13.2.8 Radio Frequency Systems
13.2.9 Rosenberger
13.2.10 Shenglu
13.2.11 Mobi Antenna Technologies
13.2.12 Infinite Electronics International
13.2.13 Trango Networks
13.2.14 Mwave Industries
13.2.15 Kavveri Telecom
13.3 Right to Win
13.4 Other Players
13.4.1 Xi'An Putian Antenna
13.4.2 Leax Arkivator Telecom Ab
13.4.3 Wireless Excellence Limited
13.4.4 Powerwave Technologies
13.4.5 PCTEL
