Global Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Competition from Bio-Based Pao Products Restraining Growth

The global poly alpha olefin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027

This report considers the present scenario of the poly alpha olefin market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Low viscosity PAOs accounted for the largest market share in the global polyalphaolefin market by type. This segment holds a 51.90% share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2027.

Europe dominated the global polyalphaolefin market with a share of around 42.71% in terms of revenue in 2021. The region is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 4.32% by revenue.

The prime factor supporting the growth of the European region is the well-established automotive industry that consumes a major chunk of polyalphaolefins.

In APAC, China represents a lucrative growth opportunity owing to the booming automotive industry and strong presence of manufacturing facilities. In addition, low cost of production and availability of raw material at a cheaper cost attracts global players to set up their manufacturing base in China.

Key Highlights

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for better performance engine oils that result in lower CO2 emissions and higher-performing lubricants for industrial equipment.

However, being a synthetic base oil, it faces a major threat from bio-based lubricants, which are experiencing rapid growth.

