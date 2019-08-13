Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Report 2019 with Profiles of 50 Key Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Sectors:



Automotive

Electronics/Electrical

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW - PBT

A Versatile Thermoplastic Engineering Polymer

Automotive and Electronics & Electrical Applications Fuel PBT Consumption

Asia-Pacific Leads the PBT Market in Terms of Production and Consumption

China

A Major PBT Market in Asia-Pacific

Production Scenario

A Glance at Select Production Plants of PBT Worldwide

Market Pricing and Trends

Competitive Landscape

Leading PBT Manufacturers Worldwide



2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES

Growing Use of Engineered Plastics in Various End-Use Applications Bodes Well for PBT Market

Increasing Use of Electronics in Auto Industry Drives Opportunities for PBT

Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Benefits PBT Demand

Development of PBT with HR Grades Supports Overcoming Challenges

Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles (EVs)

An Opportunity for PBT Market

Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for PBT

Miniaturization Trend and PBT Grades with High Flow Characteristics Drive Electrical & Electronics Sector

Fiber Optic Cables: A Lucrative Growth Market

PBT Gains from the Resurgence in Demand in Household Appliances Sector

Manufacturer Focus on Production of Bio-based and Eco-Friendly PBT Grades Gains Traction

Compliance as Food and Water Contact Materials Result in Development of New PBT Grades

Growth in Sight for Nanoparticle-Based PBT Market

Ludwigshafen Introduces PBT Capsules to Retain Freshness in Coffee

Innovations in Usage of PBT in Production of Carpet Yarn

Market Challenges

Competition from Other Products

Transition to Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies Poses a Challenge for PBT Growth



3. POLYBUTYLENE TEREPHTHALATE (PBT) - AN INTRODUCTION

Introduction

Physical & Chemical Properties of PBT

Advantages & Limitations of PBT

Advantages

Limitations

Historic Background

Similarity and Differences between PBT & PET

PBT vs. Polyester Alloy

Comparison of PBT with Other Polymers

Comparison of Polyester Properties of Other Linear Polyesters

Co-Polymer of PBT

PBT Value Chain

PBT Manufacturing Process

Continuous Polycondensation (DMT route)

Continuous Polycondensation (PTA route)

Comparison of PTA Process with DMT Process

Discontinuous Polycondensation

Solid-state Polycondensation (SSP)

Additives Used for Compounding PBT into Engineering Plastics

PET Upcycling

Major End-use Markets for PBT

Automotive Industry

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Applications

Consumer and Household Appliances



4. RAW MATERIAL MARKET REVIEW

1,4 Butanediol

An Introduction

End-Use Dynamics Influence Demand for BDO

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market

Production Scenario

Dimethyl Terephthalate: An Introduction



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

DSM Unveils Hydrolysis-Resistant Grades of PBT

BASF Launches PBT Grade for Coffee Capsules

BASF Develops Ultradur-based Window Prolife Material

Lanxess Develops Pocan AF4130 PBT Compound for Battery Compounds of EVs

Nantong Xingchen Unveils Second Generation PBT Resin

Parker Chomerics Introduces PREMIER PBT-225

BASF Launches Ultradur Grade B4340ZG2 High Speed (HSP) Connectors

LANXESS Unveils Pocan BFN Glass Fiber Reinforced Compounds

LANXESS Launches Pocan BF 4232 HR for Automotive Electronics

Evonik Industries Launches New VESTODUR Halogen-Free PBT Grade for Optical Fiber Jackets



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Celanese Takes Over Omni Plastics

BASF Expands Compounding Plant in Germany

Lanxess Invests in Chinese Compounding Plant

Panasonic Commences Mass Production of PBT

WinTech Polymer Becomes Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Polyplastics

BASF to Increase Production of PA and PBT in Germany

Sipchem Commences New PBT Plant

Bayer Names MaterialScience Division as Covestro

SEMIKRON Uses Ultradur PBT from BASF to Produce MiniSKiiP Dual Power Semiconductor Modules



