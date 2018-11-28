Global Polycarbonates Market Analysis & Forecast (2017-2023)

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Polycarbonates Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a recently conducted research about the global polycarbonate market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 5,122 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 3% per year in the period 2017-2023.

The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although polycarbonate is predominantly used for electronic applications, the analysis considers its application across various industries.

In particular, the largest share of polycarbonate consumption is the lighting engineering industry, which accounted for around 22% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for compounding has been growing with the highest rate of about 3.71% per year.

Regionally, the largest global polycarbonate market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 50% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global polycarbonate market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.

Polycarbonate is highly dependent on the development of end-use markets such as electrical and electronic sectors, glazing and sheet products, as well as the automotive industry and others.

In Asia, polycarbonate demand growth is driven by key applications that include automotive, construction, IT, and consumer electronics. Producers have been expanding their capacities in China to tap into the growing market.

Polycarbonate demand in the US has been steady to slightly higher, tied closely to GDP growth rates in the country. The main demand sector remains the US automotive industry, which experienced strong growth over the past few years.

In Europe, demand has been generally quite good across most sectors and regions, especially evident in the automotive sector, with indications of continued growth for sales into that industry.

Some of the main players on the polycarbonate market are planning to open up additional production capacities in different regions. As a matter of fact, North East Asia is anticipated to witness the fastest-paced capacity increase in the medium term. As far as the balance between supply and demand is concerned, the market is forecast to remain slightly oversupplied in most of the upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Characteristics of Polycarbonates

4. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5. Overview and Analysis of the Global Polycarbonates Market

6. Overview and Analysis of the Global Production of Polycarbonates

7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Polycarbonates

8. Overview and Analysis of the Global Imports of Polycarbonates

9. Overview and Analysis of the Global Exports of Polycarbonates

10. Balance Between Supply and Demand on the Global Polycarbonates Market

Companies Featured

Covestro

Trinseo

Sabic Innovative Plastics

Kazanorgsyntez

Khuzestan Pc

Saudi Kayan

Tacaamol

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Sabic Innovative Plastics

Bluestar Lanzhou

Cangzhou Dahua Group

Chi Mei

Gansu Yinguang Chemical Ind. Co.

Ling You Eng Plastics

Luxi Chemical Group

Shandong Hengyuan Petrochemical

Shandong Lihuayi Group

Sinopec Sabic Tianjin Pc

Teijin Chemicals

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial

Universal United Petrochemical

Wanhua Chemical

Zhejiang Petrochemical

LG Polycarbonate

Lotte Advanced Materials

Lotte Chemical

Sam Yang Kasei

Dhunseri Petrochem And Tea

Petronas Rapid

Teijin Polycarb. Singapore

Covestro

Thai Polycarbonate

Unigel Plasticos

and more...

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zmmrfh/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

