Global Polycarbonates Market Analysis & Forecast (2017-2023)

According to a recently conducted research about the global polycarbonate market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 5,122 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 3% per year in the period 2017-2023.
The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although polycarbonate is predominantly used for electronic applications, the analysis considers its application across various industries.
In particular, the largest share of polycarbonate consumption is the lighting engineering industry, which accounted for around 22% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for compounding has been growing with the highest rate of about 3.71% per year.
Regionally, the largest global polycarbonate market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 50% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global polycarbonate market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.
Polycarbonate is highly dependent on the development of end-use markets such as electrical and electronic sectors, glazing and sheet products, as well as the automotive industry and others.
In Asia, polycarbonate demand growth is driven by key applications that include automotive, construction, IT, and consumer electronics. Producers have been expanding their capacities in China to tap into the growing market.
Polycarbonate demand in the US has been steady to slightly higher, tied closely to GDP growth rates in the country. The main demand sector remains the US automotive industry, which experienced strong growth over the past few years.
In Europe, demand has been generally quite good across most sectors and regions, especially evident in the automotive sector, with indications of continued growth for sales into that industry.
Some of the main players on the polycarbonate market are planning to open up additional production capacities in different regions. As a matter of fact, North East Asia is anticipated to witness the fastest-paced capacity increase in the medium term. As far as the balance between supply and demand is concerned, the market is forecast to remain slightly oversupplied in most of the upcoming years.
