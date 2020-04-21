Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Study 2020 by Drug, Surgery, Region and Country

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market was worth $3.83 billion in 2019. North America was the largest region.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market, and compares it with other markets.

Major players in the market are Bristol-Myer Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Abbott and Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

The global rise in genetic and hormonal disorders is a key factor driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) treatment market

PCOS is a prevalent hormonal disorder among premenopausal women worldwide, with reproductive, endocrine, and metabolic abnormalities. The PCOS prevalence ranges from 2.2% to 26% globally and is highly variable. In China, the figures range between 2% to 7.5%, and 6.3% in Sri Lanka, 9.13% in in south India and 22.5% in Maharashtra. The rise in genetic and hormonal disorders globally is expected to increase the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.

Lack of drugs approved by regulatory bodies such as FDA (Food and Drug Administration) among many countries is a key factor hampering the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market

FDA has not approved pharmacological treatment for use in adolescents with PCOS. However, some pharmacological interventions are used to treat PCOS symptoms. In 2017, FDA removed sibutramine (a sympathomimetic core appetite suppressant) from the US market due to concerns about increased Cardiovascular disease (CVD) events with its use. Additionally, rimonabant, a key appetite suppressant cannabinoid CB1 receptor antagonist was not approved in the USA due to concerns about suicidal ideation and drug overdoses. Therefore, the lack of regulatory body approved drugs in many countries is a key factor restraining the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.

Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a major trend driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market

Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a surgical treatment performed by the doctors in critical conditions that can cause ovulation in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Ovarian drilling is often used by women with PCOS who often do not ovulate despite having attempted weight loss and use of fertility drugs. According to the study published in 2019 by the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics in major hospitals in France, after laparoscopic drilling, 47.4% (137 patients) had pregnancy and 51.8% (71 patients) of these were spontaneous. 16.6% (48 patients) women had at least two pregnancies after drilling and 56.3% (27 patients) of these were spontaneous. 33 women received second drillings. Of these, 57.6% (19 patients) achieved at least one pregnancy, within this 52.6% (10 patients) were spontaneous.

In July 2019, Eurolife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai based company, manufactures and distributes an exclusive portfolio of healthcare formulations, Intravenous Infusions, Ophthalmic, Sterilized water for Injections, Nebules, Tablets, Capsules, Ointment & Creams, acquired Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helped the company to tap and service its European and the US markets for intravenous infusions in a better way. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a multinational pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded human pharmaceuticals, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Characteristics

3. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market

4. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral Contraceptives

Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Insulin-Sensitizing Agents

Anti-Depressants

Diuretics

Aromatase Inhibitors

4.2. Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market, Segmentation By Surgery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Ovarian Wedge Resection

Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling

5. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Abbott

Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

Allergan plc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

BIOCAD

Bristol-Myer Squibb Company

Ferring B.V.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1phqc5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

