Global Polyester Resin Markets Report 2020: Increasing Demand in Buildings and Construction, Paint and Coatings, Tanks and Pipes, and in the Marine Industry
Jun 22, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyester Resin: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyester resin market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period due to increasing demand for polyester resin in buildings and construction, paint and coatings, tanks and pipes, and in the marine industry.
The continuous construction of skyscrapers and smart city projects in emerging economies, such as India and China, offer growth opportunities to the global polyester resin market. According to the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach $8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the U.S.
Increasing demand for polyester resin from the paint, coatings, and energy industries drives the global polyester resin market. Good corrosion resistance, high-temperature tolerance, good mechanical properties, and ease of manufacturing are key benefits of using polyester resin.
According to Coatings World, the market value of coatings is continuously increasing, thereby initiating growth in the polyester resin market. Government projects in renewable energy offer growth to the market during the forecast period. For instance, in India, the PradhanMantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evamUtthaanMahabhiyaan (PM KUSUM) launched in 2019, aiming to add solar and other renewable capacities of 25,750 MW by 2022.
Continuous growth in the demand for packaged food items due to rising disposable income, along with the availability of different flavors, supports the growth of polyester resin in the packaging industry. The prospect of environmentally-friendly/bio-based polyester resin is expected to offer growth opportunities in the polyester resin market during the forecast period.
Rising awareness among consumers and organizations regarding the environmental impact and sustainability of chemical products minimizes the environmental footprint of chemicals, worldwide. Considerable growth can be expected in the polyester resin market with the widespread introduction of bio-based polyester resin soon.
However, certain factors impede global market growth: instability of raw material prices and characteristic disadvantages of polyester resin versus epoxy resins. There has been a recent spike in the price of raw materials (maleic anhydride) In 2019, methylmethacrylate prices increased by 30.0%, and polyester, epoxy, and polyurethane resin prices have also increased significantly. Due to fluctuating raw material prices, the cost of end-products of polyester resin will increase and consumption is expected to decrease, negatively affecting the market growth.
