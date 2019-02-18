NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market. The Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market has been analyzed By Applications (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Aerospace, Others) and By Type (Glass Unfilled, Carbon Unfilled, Unfilled). The Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, U.K, France, China, India, Germany, Canada) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market: Analysis By Type (Glass Unfilled, Carbon Unfilled, Unfilled), By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Aerospace, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) - By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, U.K, France, China, India, Germany and Canada): 2018-2023" Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market is projected to display a positive growth represented by a CAGR of 8.66% during 2018 – 2023.



Over the recent years, global PEEK market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising demand for automotive, surging investment in aerospace & defence industry, rising demand of aircrafts, electronic products and medical devices, growing government initiatives for reducing carbon-dioxide level. Industrial applications of PEEK include its use in pumps and compressors, sealing rings, and transport systems. This material is used to replace metal in applications that require substantial quantities of metal, such as offshore and aviation. Furthermore, rising demand for electric cars & light weight automotive has been driving the revenue of PEEK companies. Besides, the growing global consumer awareness regarding environment-protection and the resultant demand for fuel-efficient, lightweight vehicles have forced the manufacturers in the automotive sector to reduce the overall weight of the vehicles.



In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of application type and product type, by end use product, the segment of Glass Fibre is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global PEEK market in 2018. Moreover, APAC region is also predicted to maintain its dominant position in the market in forecast period. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India is likely to drive the regional market.



The report titled "Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market: Analysis By Type (Glass Unfilled, Carbon Unfilled, Unfilled), By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Aerospace, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) - By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, U.K, France, China, India, Germany and Canada): 2018-2023" has covered and analyzed the potential of global Polyether Ether Ketone market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Polyether Ether Ketone market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Polyether Ether Ketone Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Polyether Ether Ketone Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Glass Unfilled, Carbon Unfilled, Unfilled

• By Application - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Aerospace, Others: By Value

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013flo-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Polyether Ether Ketone Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Glass Unfilled, Carbon Unfilled, Unfilled

• By Application - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Aerospace, Others: By Value

Country Analysis – U.S., U.K, France, China, India, Canada and Germany (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Polyether Ether Ketone Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Glass Unfilled, Carbon Unfilled, Unfilled

• By Application - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Aerospace, Others: By Value



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Share Analysis

• Product Benchmarking

• Company Analysis – Victrex, Solvay, Evonik, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers, Caledonian Industries, Quadrant, Ensinger Plastics



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



