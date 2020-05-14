Global Polyetherimide Market by Form, Grade, Process Type, Application, Company and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyetherimide Market By Form (Film, Sheet, Granule, Tube, Rod), By Grade (Reinforced, Unreinforced), By Process Type (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Thermoforming, Compression Molding), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Polyetherimide Market size was valued at around USD520 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.



Polyetherimide (PEI) is used in applications that require high temperature and fast dissipation of heat. Because of its peculiar properties such as low smoke emission, creep resistance and flame resistance, the demand for the product as a thermally conductive plastic is increasing significantly, which in turn is boosting the growth of the Polyetherimide Market.



Moreover, increasing government initiatives along with growing research and development activities around the globe has encouraged utilization of the product, which is estimated to drive the Polyetherimide Market until 2025. Furthermore, due to rising contamination and quality issues, PEI is utilized in kitchenware, tableware and catering, which is anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth.



However, one of the major factors that can act as a major impediment to the growth of the Polyetherimide Market during the forecast period is its high manufacturing cost.



The Global Polyetherimide Market is segmented based on form, grade, process type, application, region and company. Based on process type, the market can be segmented into injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming and compression molding. Among them, the injection molding process type dominated the market until 2019 and is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period as well. This growth is attributable to its wide use for fabrication of plastic parts. Moreover, several products, in terms of application, size, and complexity are manufactured using this process, which is further boosting the segment growth.



In terms of application, the market is fragmented into automotive, aerospace, electronics, pharmaceutical, industrial, consumer, food, others. Out of which, the automotive and aerospace sectors are anticipated to register high growth during the forecast period owing to the capability of polyetherimide to replace metal and other thermosets.



Major players operating in the polyetherimide market include SABIC, RTP Company, Ensinger Plastics, Rchling Group, Kuraray Europe, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Solvay SA, Toray Industries, Aikolon Oy, Quadrant Group of Companies and others.



Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Polyetherimide Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Polyetherimide Market based on form, grade, process type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Polyetherimide Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Polyetherimide Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Polyetherimide Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Polyetherimide Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Form Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Polyetherimide Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Form (Film, Sheet, Granule, Tube, Rod)

5.2.2. By Grade (Reinforced, Unreinforced)

5.2.3. By Process Type (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Thermoforming, Compression Molding)

5.2.4. By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Consumer, Food, Others)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2018)



6. North America Polyetherimide Market Outlook



7. Europe Polyetherimide Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Polyetherimide Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Polyetherimide Market Outlook



10. South America Polyetherimide Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. SABIC

13.2.2. RTP Company

13.2.3. Ensinger Plastics

13.2.4. Rochling Group

13.2.5. Kuraray Europe

13.2.6. Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

13.2.7. Solvay S.A.

13.2.8. Toray Industries

13.2.9. Aikolon Oy

13.2.10. Quadrant Group of Companies



14. Strategic Recommendations



