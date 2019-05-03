Global Polyethylene Compound Market Estimated to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyethylene Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global polyethylene (PE) compound market is promising with opportunities in pipes and fitting, wires and cable, film and sheet and others application. The global polyethylene compound market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, and replacement of aging pipelines.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the polyethylene compound industry, includes development of bio based green polyethylene compound.



The study includes the polyethylene compound market size and forecast for the global polyethylene compound market through 2023, segmented by application, resin type, and region as follows:



Polyethylene Compound Market by Application (Volume (Kilo Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012-2023):

Pipe and Fitting

Potable Water

Wastewater

Agriculture

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Others

Wire and Cable

Telecommunication

Power

Industrial

Construction

Film and sheet

Polyethylene Compound Market by Resin Type (Volume (Kilo Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012-2023):

HDPE Resin

LDPE Resin

Polyethylene Compound Market by Region (Volume (Kilo Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012-2023):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global polyethylene compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) and shipment.

Global polyethylene compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) and shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global polyethylene compound market size by various application and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global polyethylene compound market size by various application and resin in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global polyethylene compound market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global polyethylene compound market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of polyethylene compound in the global polyethylene compound market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of polyethylene compound in the global polyethylene compound market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyethylene compound in the global polyethylene compound market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyethylene compound in the global polyethylene compound market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Companies Mentioned



Borealis Group

Braskem S.A

INEOS

Lyondell Basell

SABIC

Total S.A

