Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market 2018-2025 - Ongoing Quest to Decrease the Global Carbon Footprint is a Major Driver

The "Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market: Focus on Application (Bottle, Film, and Fiber), Market Share Analysis, and Capacity Development - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging and bottle industry is changing rapidly toward making a bio-economy. The emerging market structure and consumer awareness call for the adoption of innovations that are environment-friendly. Issues such as climate change, depleting sources of fossil fuel-based feedstock, and increasing carbon footprint in the production process have been the major driving and restraining factors behind the wide acceptance of the bio-based products by the consumers. Companies have been investing heavily in the research and development of packaging alternatives. Owing to the changing lifestyle and rising health and pollution concern, the demand for innovative products with minimum environmental hazards and health hazards is gaining traction.





The most widely used chemical for the production of bottles and different packaging options has been polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and it occupies the majority of the share of the global packaging and bottle market. It became the most preferred choice among the masses owing to its properties such as hygiene, shatterproof, and lightweight, and high strength. Despite having the aforementioned qualities, the packaging of any product must also have minimal impact on the environment. The rising concern for environmental issues is posing a threat to the existing market for PET.







Polyethylene fuaranoate (PEF) is proposed to be used as an alternative to the existing polymers that make use of non-renewable resources in their production. The key feature that distinguishes PEF from PET is that it is bio-based and is derived from plants, whereas the formation of PET takes place from the conventional resources. Other than this, when compared with PET, PEF has better mechanical properties such as lower melting point, higher glass transition point, and better tensile strength, among others. It is also light weighted and can be recycled. It finds its application in the production of various products, such as bottles, beverage containers, sheets of films, and as fibers, in the packaging of various products. Its further application and usage is researched by several institutes and industries. The application of PEF does not require inclusion of any other investment in terms of instruments and machines. It could be processed in the same facilities as PET and can be recycled in the PET streams as well.







However, PEF is in its exploratory stage and owing to its distinguishing features it has the potential to replace PET and be a dominant player in the chemical industry. It is viewed as an attractive area for investment among various manufacturers and distributors across different markets. The current PEF production has been utilized by the leading companies for testing and process optimization. Being in its nascent stage, PEF is currently more expensive for the consumers when compared with other existing alternatives such as PET. But as the PEF production reaches a commercial and an industrial stage, PEF producers are expected to have the leverage of reducing their prices which in turn might also facilitate and accelerate PET replacement by PEF at a large scale.







Overall, the packaging and bottle industry is anticipated to have significant growth in the upcoming years due to rapid innovations. PEF might be a key player contributing to the success of bio-based environment friendly products. However, it being in its pilot phase, not much can be estimated about its worldwide acceptance and performance in terms of durability and feasibility of adoption.







The PEF market was valued $167.9 thousand in 2017 and is expected to reach $129.3 million by 2025. The market in terms of value is expected to grow at 31% from 2019 to 2025 after its commercialization. Whereas, in 2017, the market in terms of volume was 40 tons, which is expected to reach 81.9 kilotons by 2025. The market in terms of volume is expected to grow at 50.7% from 2019 to 2025 after its commercialization. The backing of leading packaging companies for the development of the PEF market and the development of PEF production at a commercial scale are expected to help the market to grow.







The bottle application of PEF is expected to replace PET in large volumes in the packaging industry. The development of PEF bottles has been supported by leading consumers, such as Danone, Nestle S.A., Swire Pacific Ltd., Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., and The Coca Cola Company, further driving the growth of PEF bottles. Moreover, initiatives taken by leading chemical companies such as MITSUI CO., LTD. and Avantium to promote PEF beverage bottles on a large scale at major events such as the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is expected to further drive the growth of this application.







The trends of the PEF market vary with different geographical regions. The PEF market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World. Europe currently dominates the market in terms of value because of the expensive nature of PEF in the region, whereas the Asia-Pacific region dominates the market in terms of volumes as the region is host to major PEF polymerization companies and PEF product manufacturing companies. China is expected to show the fastest growth after the commercialization of PEF in 2019. The country is home to leading PET resin consumers and is expected to be a key country for growth once PEF gets commercialized.







Competitive Landscape







The latest strategies and developments adopted by the key market players in the PEF market in order to lead the market defines the competitive landscape of the market. The companies, in order to improve their market positioning, work in partnerships, improve their product offerings, and expand their business activities.







In June 2017, the consortium named PEFerence consisting of 11 members aimed at establishing an innovative supply chain for FDCA and PEF received a subsidy of EUR 25 million from Bio-based Industries (BBI). This will further help in the development of PEF prospects. Also, in May 2017, The European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP) gave interim approval to Synvina for the PEF's recyclability. PEF bottles therefore could be disposed in the same way as PET bottle are disposed.







Research and development (R&D) is a key factor that influences the growth of the market. Companies work in collaboration with institutes to develop better technologies for the production of PEF. The growth in the PEF market is largely dependent on the price competitiveness of PEF with PET after commercialization. The improved properties and the bio-based nature of PEF ensure good growth if it can become economically viable for the consumers in the long run.

