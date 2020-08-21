Global Polyisobutylene Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyisobutylene Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Molecular Weight; Product; Application; End-Use Industry and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Polyisobutylene (PIB) market was valued at US$ 2, 580.78 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3, 847.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027.



The world-wide changes in construction industry associated with the use of material are changing faster than ever before. Urbanization is considered one of the international megatrends, shaking up the construction industry. The population of the global urban zones is rising by 200, 000 people per day, all of whom need reasonably priced housing, transportation, as well as social and utility infrastructure. In such challenges, the construction industry is practically under a moral compulsion to transform. Its transformation is impacting elsewhere on the wider society, by reducing construction costs and by enlightening the use of scarce materials or by making buildings more eco-efficient and boosting economic development and by narrowing the global infrastructure gap.



Utilization of polyisobutylene owes to demand for material with high melt flow rates, greater elongation, and enhanced impact strength. Increasing infrastructure demand in the evolving economies of the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific on account of developing road infrastructure, increase in per capita ownership of houses and rising spending capacity are expected to affect the construction sector in the region, which in turn will drive the demand for polyisobutylene.



Based on product, the polyisobutylene (PIB) market is categorized into conventional PIB and highly reactive PIB. As different types of polyisobutylene are widely used by the various end-use industries, it is gaining popularity across the world. Conventional molecular weights polyisobutylene (PIB) is basically a liquid polymer, comes in water white color, chemically stable, available with a wide range of viscosities, offers great dielectric properties, and resistant to oxidation through light and fluctuating temperatures. Highly reactive polyisobutylene is an important intermediate used for the manufacture of high-performance fuel & lubricant additives, including fuel detergents or dispersants for engine oils, additives for sludge prevention.



COVID-19 from the outset started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has spread across the globe at an energetic pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the most affected nations as per the degree affirmed cases and pronounced passing's as of April 2020.According to WHO, there are ~8, 137, 110 affirmed cases and 439, 577deaths worldwide. COVID-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global polyisobutylene (PIB)industry is one of the major business enduring genuine agitating impacts, for example, creation composes breaks, breaks in storing up because of lockdown and office shutdowns because of this outbreak. These segments have unimaginably affected the worldwide polyisobutylene (PIB) market.



BASF SE, Braskem SA, Daelim Industrial Petrochemical Division, Ineos AG, Infineum International Limited, Kemat Polybutenes, Kothari Petrochemicals, Sibur Holding PJSC, The Lubrizol Corporation, TPC Group are among the key market players present in the global polyisobutylene (PIB) market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Automotive Industry to Boost the Market Growth

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Polyisobutylene from Construction Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Environmental impact and presence of alternatives/substitutes to hamper the market growth

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for PIB From Developed and Developing Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Demand For Polyisobutylene in Food Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Polyisobutylene (PIB)- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Overview

6.2 Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Competitive Positioning: Key Market Players



7. Global Polyisobutylene Market Analysis - By Molecular Weight

7.1 Overview

7.2 Polyisobutylene Market Breakdown, By Molecular Weight, 2018 &2027

7.3 Low Molecular Weight

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Low Molecular Weight in Polyisobutylene Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Medium Molecular Weight

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Medium Molecular Weight in Polyisobutylene Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 High Molecular Weight

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 High Molecular Weight in Polyisobutylene Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Polyisobutylene Market Analysis - By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Polyisobutylene Market Breakdown, By Product, 2018 &2027

8.3 Conventional PIB

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Polyisobutylene Market Revenue Via Conventional PIB Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Highly Reactive PIB

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Polyisobutylene Market Revenue Via Highly Reactive PIB Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Tires

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Tires: Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.3.3 Industrial Lubes and Lube Additives

9.3.3.1 Overview

9.3.3.2 Industrial Lubes and Lube Additives -: Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.3.4 Fuel Additives

9.3.4.1 Overview

9.3.4.2 Fuel Additives -: Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.3.5 Adhesives and Sealants

9.3.5.1 Overview

9.3.5.2 Adhesives and Sealants -: Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.3.6 Others

9.3.6.1 Overview

9.3.6.2 Others -: Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry

10.1 Overview

10.2 Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Share, by End-Use Industry, 2018 and 2027 (%)

10.3 Industrial

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Industrial: Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Food

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Food: Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Other: Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Polyisobutylene Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Polyisobutylene Market

11.3 Europe: Polyisobutylene Market

11.4 Asia Pacific: Polyisobutylene Market

11.5 MEA: Polyisobutylene Market

11.6 South America: Polyisobutylene Market



12. Overview- Impact of COVID-19 outbreak



13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Polyisobutylene Market

13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.5 South America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Industry Landscape

14.1 Expansion

14.2 Business Planning and Strategy



15. Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market -Company Profiles

15.1 BASF SE

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Description

15.1.3 Products and Services

15.1.4 Financial Overview

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.1.6 Key Developments

15.2 Braskem SA

15.3 Daelim Industrial Petrochemical Division

15.4 Ineos AG

15.5 Infineum International Limited

15.6 Kemat Polybutenes

15.7 Kothari Petrochemicals

15.8 Sibur Holding PJSC

15.9 The Lubrizol Corporation

15.10 TPC Group



16. Appendix

16.1 About the Publisher

16.2 Glossary



