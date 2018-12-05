Global Polymer Concrete Market Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023): ACO Severin Ahlmann, BaseTek, Kwik Bond Polymers, Sauereisen, and Sika are Dominating
05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Polymer Concrete Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polymer concrete market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of fiber reinforced polymer concrete. The developments of new advanced forms of fiber reinforced polymer concrete materials are expected to improve the market growth.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for chemical-resistant construction materials. Polymer resins are also hydrophobic which provides the required chemicals resistance of the structures in hostile environment.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of polymer concrete. Polymer concrete is non-applicable in cases where a large amount of concrete is needed such as foundations, sidewalks which is expected to restrict its market growth.
Market Trends
- Growing Adoption of Fiber Reinforced Polymer Concrete
- Introduction of New Admixtures for Polymer Concrete
- Rising Popularity of Polymer Concrete Manholes
Key Vendors
- ACO Severin Ahlmann
- BaseTek
- Kwik Bond Polymers
- Sauereisen
- Sika
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Vinyl ester - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Polyester - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CLASS
- Segmentation by class
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of fiber reinforced polymer concrete
- Introduction of new admixtures for polymer concrete
- Rising popularity of polymer concrete manholes
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACO Severin Ahlmann
- BaseTek
- Kwik Bond Polymers
- Sauereisen
- Sika
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2s7swd/global_polymer?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article