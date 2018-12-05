Global Polymer Concrete Market Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023): ACO Severin Ahlmann, BaseTek, Kwik Bond Polymers, Sauereisen, and Sika are Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polymer Concrete Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymer concrete market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of fiber reinforced polymer concrete. The developments of new advanced forms of fiber reinforced polymer concrete materials are expected to improve the market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for chemical-resistant construction materials. Polymer resins are also hydrophobic which provides the required chemicals resistance of the structures in hostile environment.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of polymer concrete. Polymer concrete is non-applicable in cases where a large amount of concrete is needed such as foundations, sidewalks which is expected to restrict its market growth.

Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Fiber Reinforced Polymer Concrete

Introduction of New Admixtures for Polymer Concrete

Rising Popularity of Polymer Concrete Manholes

Key Vendors

ACO Severin Ahlmann

BaseTek

Kwik Bond Polymers

Sauereisen

Sika

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Vinyl ester - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Polyester - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CLASS

Segmentation by class

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of fiber reinforced polymer concrete

Introduction of new admixtures for polymer concrete

Rising popularity of polymer concrete manholes

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ACO Severin Ahlmann

BaseTek

Kwik Bond Polymers

Sauereisen

Sika

