Global Polymer Concrete Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polymer Concrete Market By Type, By Class, By Binding Agent, By Application, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymer concrete market stood at around $475 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period to reach $646 million by 2024, on account of various factors such as the increasing demand for chemical-resistant construction materials and growing awareness about eco-friendly concrete.



Better mechanical properties and shorter installation time are also expected to boost the popularity of polymer concrete across the globe. Polymer concrete is a compound, which is a product of polymerization of a monomer/aggregate mixture. The polymerized monomer acts as binder for aggregates, and the resulting composite. Substitution of traditional concrete is anticipated to open new opportunities in the global polymer concrete market during forecast period. However, high cost of polymer concrete inhibits the market growth.



Global Polymer Concrete Market Segmentation



The global polymer concrete market has been categorized into type, class, binding agent, application, end-user industry and region. Based on type, the global polymer concrete market has been segmented into epoxy, methyl methacrylate and others. Among these, epoxy is the largest segment in the global polymer concrete market, owing to high resistivity to chemicals, its great adhesion and creep resistance. Epoxy is used for special applications such as skid-resistant overlays in highways, industrial flooring, exterior walls and resurfacing materials for deteriorated areas to provide superior finishing.



Based on class, the market has been segmented into polymer modified concrete, polymer impregnated concrete and polymer resin concrete. In terms of binding agent, the market has been categorized into natural resin and synthetic resin, while on the basis of application, the market has been segmented into pump bases, containments & waste containers and others. Based on the end-user industry, the global polymer concrete market has been segmented into non-residential structures, residential structures, civil infrastructure.



Global Polymer Concrete Regional Segmentation



Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period, owing to increasing road construction activities.



Growing Need for Chemical-Resistant Construction Materials



Concrete structures are generally exposed to corrosive environments, which usually result in damage of the structure. However, use of polymeric materials in concrete proves to subvert this issue, owing to their durability and high strength. In addition, use of various types of resins, like epoxy and polyester-styrene, offers the required chemical resistance to concrete structures in hostile environments.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the leading companies in the global polymer concrete market are ACO Polymer, BASF SE, Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Forte Composites Inc., Sauereisen, Dudick, ErgonArmor, BaseTec, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Satisfaction

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.5. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.6. Unmet Needs



5. Global Polymer Concrete Market Overview



6. Global Polymer Concrete Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Epoxy, Methyl Methacrylate and Others (Latex, Polyester and Vinyl Ester))

6.2.2. By Class (Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Impregnated Concrete and Polymer Resin Concrete)

6.2.3. By Binding Agent (Natural Resin and Synthetic Resin)

6.2.4. By Application (Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Others (Stock shapes, Roofing sheets, etc.))

6.2.5. By End User (Non-Residential Structures, Residential Structures and Civil Infrastructure)

6.2.6. By Company

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Polymer Concrete Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Class

7.2.3. By Binding Agent

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Application

7.2.6. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. North America Polymer Concrete Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Class

8.2.3. By Binding Agent

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Application

8.2.6. By Country

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. Europe Polymer Concrete Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Class

9.2.3. By Binding Agent

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Application

9.2.6. By Country

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis



10. South America Polymer Concrete Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Class

10.2.3. By Binding Agent

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Application

10.2.6. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East & Africa Polymer Concrete Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By Class

11.2.3. By Binding Agent

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Application

11.2.6. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. Basic Details

14.2.2. Financials (As reported)

14.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

14.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

14.2.5. Planned Investments

14.2.6. Pricing of Target Types

14.2.7. Market positioning

14.3. Global Players Profiled

14.3.1. ACO Polymer

14.3.2. BASF SE

14.3.3. Sika AG

14.3.4. Fosroc International Ltd.

14.3.5. Sauereisen

14.3.6. Dudick

14.3.7. ErgonArmor

14.3.8. BaseTec



15. Strategic Recommendations



