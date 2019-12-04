Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market 2019-2025: Increasing Demand for PCR in Genetic and Molecular Testing

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PCR market is expected to reach $12,910.1 million by 2025 growing at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a novel technique which amplifies the amount of target nucleic acid in every cycle. PCR has three steps such as denaturation, annealing, and extension, which are repeated in every cycle to achieve the product.PCR market is segmented based on techniques, products, applications, end-users, and geography.



The factors driving the growth of PCR market are increasing demand for early detection of chronic diseases, increasing demand for genetic and molecular testing, high prevalence of infectious diseases, expiry of PCR patents of major players, increased investments in the field of companion diagnostics using PCR, increasing qPCR based food safety testing, technological advancements and growing demand for rapid diagnostic tests. However, factors like the high cost of commercial PCR assays in clinical diagnostics, lack of awareness and requirement of skilled labor, development of alternate technologies and stringent regulatory framework are hampering the market.



By Technique, the PCR market is segmented into standard PCR, real-time PCR, reverse transcriptase PCR, digital PCR, assembly PCR, multiplex PCR, Hot start PCR, and others. Others include nested PCR, Inverse PCR, Immune PCR, anchored PCR, RACE PCR, asymmetric PCR, universal PCR, ISSR PCR, allele-specific PCR, ligation-mediated PCR, touchdown PCR, solid-phase PCR, methylation PCR, mini primer PCR, nanoparticle assisted PCR, overlap extension PCR, and In-situ PCR and long PCR. Among PCR Techniques, the RealTime/qPCR segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The digital PCR segment is the fastest-growing market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a low double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



The PCR global market by product is segmented into instruments, reagents, and consumables and software and services, among the products Reagents and consumables, accounted for largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The instruments segment is classified as traditional PCRs and Real-time PCRs. Reagents and consumables are sub-segmented into enzymes, dNTPs, template DNA, primers and probes, buffers, master mixes, nuclease-free water, consumable and others (tracking dye and wax beads). Software in the PCR market includes Primer designers and sequence software, PCR data analysis software and others.



By application, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, industrial application, and others. Clinical diagnostics segment is further divided into infectious and non-infectious diseases. Infectious disease includes hepatitis B & C, tuberculosis, HIV and others. Non-infectious diseases include prenatal diagnosis, tissue typing, cancer therapy, genetic typing for hereditary disease, blood screening, and others. Industrial applications are divided into Agricultural, Environment, Applied testing, Animal husbandry, biomedical research, and other PCR industry applications.



Applied testing includes forensic and food safety testing. Biomedical research includes DNA sequencing, genotyping, biomarker discovery, gene expression, and genetic mapping, DNA cloning and others. In the PCR applications market, the industry segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025 and the clinical diagnosis segment is the fastest-growing market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



By end-users, Academics accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025 and The Hospitals & laboratories segment is the fastest growing market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Geographically, North America accounted for largest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025 and The APAC region is the fastest-growing market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Factors Influencing Market



Drivers and Opportunities



Requirement Of Early Detection Of Disease

Increasing Demand For PCR In Genetic And Molecular Testing

High Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Qpcr Based Food Safety Testing

Expiry Of Key Players PCR Patents

Growing Demand For Rapid Diagnostic Tests

Increasing Use Of Companion Diagnostics

Technological Advances

Restraints and Threats

High Cost Of Commercial PCR Assays In Clinical Diagnostics

Lack Of Awareness And Requirement Of Skilled Labor

Development Of Alternate Technologies

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Affairs



International Organization for Standardization

Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

U.S.

Canada

Europe

China

India

Japan

