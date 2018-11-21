Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market 2018-2027: Increasing Acceptance of Personalized Medicine , Huge Investments in R&D & Technological Advancements in PCR

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing acceptance of personalized medicine, huge investments in R & D and technological advancements in polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

By product, the market is classified into consumables, software, instruments, reagents and services. Instruments segment is further segregated into Real Time PCR (RT PCR) Systems, Standard PCR Systems and Digital PCR Systems.

Depending on application, the market is classified life sciences, clinical diagnostics, environmental microbiology, forensic medicine, genetic research and other applications.

On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into academic and research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostics labs and hospitals and other end user.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Acceptance of Personalized Medicine

3.1.2 Huge Investments in R & D

3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market, By Product

4.1 Consumables

4.2 Software

4.3 Instruments

4.3.1 Real Time PCR (RT PCR) Systems

4.3.2 Standard PCR Systems

4.3.3 Digital PCR Systems

4.4 Reagents

4.5 Services



5 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market, By Application

5.1 Life Sciences

5.2 Clinical Diagnostics

5.3 Environmental Microbiology

5.4 Forensic Medicine

5.5 Genetic Research

5.6 Other Applications



6 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market, By End User

6.1 Academic And Research Organizations

6.2 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries

6.3 Clinical Diagnostics Labs And Hospitals

6.4 Other End User



7 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies



Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott

Merck

BioMrieux SA

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hokkaido System Science Co.

Roche Diagnostics

Shimadzu Biotech

Eppendorf Ag

Qiagen N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/94b58q/global_polymerase?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

