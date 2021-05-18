FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 12633 Companies: 226– Players covered include Abriso-Jiffy NV; Achilles Corporation; American Excelsior Company; Armacell International SA; BASF SE; Boyd Corporation; Carpenter Company; Covestro AG; Dow, Inc.; Eurofoam GmbH; Foampartner, Inc.; FXI; Huntsman International LLC; JSP Corporation; Kaneka corporation; Polymer Technologies, Inc.; Recticel; Rogers Corporation; SABIC; Sealed Air Corporation; Sekisui Alveo AG; SIMONA AMERICA Industries; Sonoco Products Company; Synthos S.A.; Tekni-Plex, Inc.; The Woodbridge Group®; Toray Industries, Inc; Trelleborg AB (Sweden); Vita Cellular Foams (UK) Limited; Zotefoams PLC and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PVC, Polyolefin, Other Resin Types); End-Use (Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding, Rail, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-

Global Polymeric Foams Market to Reach $114.6 Billion by 2026

Polymeric foams refer to material manufactured through mixing of solid and gas phase, which leads to the formation of foam. The rapid combination of the two phases – solid and gas leads to the creation of foam, which possesses a polymer matrix with either air tunnels or air bubbles. Polymeric foams can be classified into open cell structure or close cell structure. While open-cell foams are known to be flexible, closed cell foams exhibit rigid characteristics. Demand for polymeric foams is being driven by the material's expanding use in a wide range of applications. Building & construction, furniture & bedding, packaging, automotive and plastics constitute the major end-use markets for various types of polymer foams. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polymeric Foams estimated at US$85.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polystyrene segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $36.8 Billion by 2026

The Polymeric Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. A noteworthy trend cutting through all these regional markets is the growing demand for biodegradable foams. Biodegradable foams are witnessing increased adoption in countries across the world supported by the fact that environmental regulations governing various end-use industries are becoming increasingly stringent. However, when compared to petroleum derived polymer foams, biodegradable varieties are expensive.

PVC Segment to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2026

Polyvinyl (PVC) foams mostly find use in applications that require closed cell foam solutions that are temperature, moisture, and solvent resistant. These foams are widely used in industrial applications such as insulation and filtration systems, moisture seals, and stationery products such as mouse pads. In the global PVC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Get Full Report Details

https://www.strategyr.com/market-report-polymeric-foams-forecasts-global-industry-analysts-inc.asp

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

