Global Polyphenylsulfone Market to Exceed $500 Mn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Market demand will grow from USD 270 million in 2018 to USD 500 million by 2025, according to a Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Increasing usage of PPSU in plumbing & pipe fittings for household sector may drive the overall market. Polyphenylsulfone market form pipe fittings and plumbing application may surpass a consumption of 8.5 kilo tons in 2025. They provide resistance to hot chlorinated water, smooth surface to avert biofilm adhesion and offers a level of hygiene, thereby driving the market demand.

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Market size is set to surpass 25 kilo tons volume consumption up to 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Changing consumer preferences towards infant healthcare products will drive the demand for PPSU market. This product is use in manufacturing baby bottles due to its soft square bottle design and reduces excessive air intake, avert infants form stomach problems, thereby driving the overall polyphenylsulfone industry growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3126

Increasing government expenditure to improve hygiene conditions in hospitals will boost demand for medical devices which in turn foster the polyphenylsulfone market. Moreover, improvement in diagnosis methods, imaging technology in orthopedic surgery, introduction of new products is likely to boost the market. Growing awareness regarding diseases transmitted through surgical devices coupled with government regulation ensuring safety in surgical procedures and instruments is likely to surge PPSU demand for medical device industry.

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) market demand for rod was estimated at to surpass at around USD 95 million in 2018. They are widely utilized in manufacturing of medical tool handles, scissors, forceps, and clamps for various surgical disciplines owing to slow weight & sterilization resistance. Complex surgical instruments such as endoscopic probe positioning ferrules are manufactured using PPSU rods, which may foster the industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 161 market data tables and 22 figures & charts from the report, "Polyphenylsulfone Market Size By Form (Sheet, Rod ), By Application (Pipe Fittings & Plumbing, Medical, Automotive, Aerospace, Baby Bottles), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/polyphenylsulfone-market

U.S. polyphenylsulfone market demand from automotive application may witness significant gains at over 9% during the forecast period. Increasing fuel prices, environmental concerns awareness in automobile fuel efficiency among consumers, and increasing demand for lighter automobiles may drive the industry growth. This material possesses lightweight and high strength properties which may favor the regional industry growth.

Germany polyphenylsulfone market demand from medical application is anticipated to surpass USD 8 million up to 2025. Stringent regulatory measures by European Union regarding medical instruments owing to sterilization standards causing contamination problems may stimulate market growth. Moreover, rising technological trends in medicals sector may contribute towards regional industry growth.

China PPSU market demand may register significant gains at over 11% by the end of forecast period. Growing demand for infrastructure industry and replacement of traditional metal pipes with PPSU pipes, may drive the industry growth. These are also used in advanced fitting system for water supply in heating, cooling and refrigerating system. It guarantees an increase of 30% in bore as compared to normal compression or press fittings and are also used in water with high concentrations of salt.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3126

Solvay Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, NYTEF plastics, BASF SE, Rochling, and Bay Plastics are key industrial participants in polyphenylsulfone market. Companies are focusing to expand their business by forming partnerships accompanied with strong focus on research activities to diversify product portfolio.

Browse Related Report:

1. Sulfone Polymers Market Size By Product (Polyethersulfone, Polysulfone, Polyphenylsulfone), By End-User (Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Industrial), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait), Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/sulfone-polymers-market

2. Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Size, By Filtration Type (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Reverse Osmosis), By Membrane Material (Polymer, Ceramic), By End-User (Water & Waste Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE),Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hollow-fiber-membranes-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

News: http://packingmaterials.org/category/paints-and-coatings/

Related Links

Polyphenylsulfone Market

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS) Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

