Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market to 2027: Increasing Focus on Metallocene Catalyst-Based PP Production

The "Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus on metallocene catalyst-based pp production and growing production of polypropylene.

Based on Type, the market is categorized into Metallocene, Co-Catalyst Systems, Ziegler-Natta and Other Types. In addition, other types segment is further divided into Single-Site Catalysts (SSC), Mixed Di-Ether-Succinate Catalysts and Custom Catalysts.

Depending on Manufacturing Process, the market is segregated into Bulk Process, Gas Phase and Other Manufacturing Processes.

By Application, the market is divided into Fibers, Films, Tubes, Injection-molded Products and Other Applications.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered







1 Market Outline



1.1 Research Methodology



1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources



1.2 Market Trends



1.3 Regulatory Factors



1.4 Application Analysis



1.5 Strategic Benchmarking



1.6 Opportunity Analysis







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Increasing Focus on Metallocene Catalyst-Based PP Production



3.1.2 Growing Production of Polypropylene



3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Polypropylene Catalyst



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



3.4.3 Threat of substitutes



3.4.4 Threat of new entrants



3.4.5 Competitive rivalry







4 Polypropylene Catalyst Market, By Type



4.1 Metallocene



4.1.1 Metallocene Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.2 Co-Catalyst Systems



4.2.1 Co-Catalyst Systems Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.3 Ziegler-Natta



4.3.1 Ziegler-Natta Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4 Other Types



4.4.1 Other Types Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4.1.1 Single-Site Catalysts (Ssc)



4.4.1.1.1 Single-Site Catalysts (Ssc) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4.1.2 Mixed Di-Ether-Succinate Catalysts



4.4.1.2.1 Mixed Di-Ether-Succinate Catalysts Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4.1.3 Custom Catalysts



4.4.1.3.1 Custom Catalysts Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







5 Polypropylene Catalyst Market, By Manufacturing Process



5.1 Bulk Process



5.1.1 Bulk Process Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2 Gas Phase



5.2.1 Gas Phase Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.3 Other Manufacturing Processes



5.3.1 Other Manufacturing Processes Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







6 Polypropylene Catalyst Market, By Application



6.1 Fibers



6.1.1 Fibers Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.2 Films



6.2.1 Films Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.3 Tubes



6.3.1 Tubes Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4 Injection-molded Products



6.4.1 Injection-molded Products Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.5 Other Applications



6.5.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







7 Polypropylene Catalyst Market, By Geography



7.1 North America



7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.1.1.1 US



7.1.1.2 Canada



7.1.1.3 Mexico



7.2 Europe



7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.2.1.1 France



7.2.1.2 Germany



7.2.1.3 Italy



7.2.1.4 Spain



7.2.1.5 UK



7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe



7.3 Asia Pacific



7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.3.1.1 China



7.3.1.2 Japan



7.3.1.3 India



7.3.1.4 Australia



7.3.1.5 New Zealand



7.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific



7.4 Middle East



7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia



7.4.1.2 UAE



7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East



7.5 Latin America



7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.5.1.1 Argentina



7.5.1.2 Brazil



7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America



7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.6.1.1 South Africa



7.6.1.2 Others







8 Key Player Activities



8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



8.3 Product Launch & Expansions



8.4 Other Activities







9 Leading Companies



9.1 China Petrochemical Corporation



9.2 Clariant



9.3 Ineos



9.4 Japan Polypropylene Corporation



9.5 Lyondellbasell Industries



9.6 Mitsui Chemicals



9.7 Sumitomo Chemicals



9.8 Toho Titanium



9.9 W.R. Grace & Co.







