Global Polypropylene Industry
Jul 07, 2020, 13:57 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Polypropylene Market to Reach US$105.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polypropylene estimated at US$80.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$105.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.Homopolymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$66.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copolymer segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.6% share of the global Polypropylene market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Polypropylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 424-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BASF SE
- Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL)
- Braskem SA
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
- E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Haldia Petrochemicals Limited
- HPcl- Mittal Energy Ltd.
- Ineos Group AG
- LG Chem
- Lotte Chemical UK Ltd.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
- SACO AEI Polymers
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Total SA
- Trinseo LLC
- Westlake Chemical Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polypropylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polypropylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polypropylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polypropylene Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Homopolymer (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Homopolymer (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Homopolymer (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Copolymer (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Copolymer (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Copolymer (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Injection Molding (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Injection Molding (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Injection Molding (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Fiber & Raffia (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Fiber & Raffia (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Fiber & Raffia (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Film & Sheet (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Film & Sheet (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Film & Sheet (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Blow Molding (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Blow Molding (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Blow Molding (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Packaging (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Packaging (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Building & Construction (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Building & Construction (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Medical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Medical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Medical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polypropylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Polypropylene Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Polypropylene Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Polypropylene Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Polypropylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Polypropylene Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Polypropylene Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Polypropylene Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Polypropylene Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Polypropylene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Polypropylene Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Polypropylene Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Polypropylene Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Polypropylene Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Polypropylene Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Polypropylene in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Polypropylene Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Polypropylene in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Polypropylene Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polypropylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Polypropylene Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Polypropylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Polypropylene Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Polypropylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Polypropylene Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Polypropylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Polypropylene Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Polypropylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Polypropylene Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Polypropylene Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: French Polypropylene Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Polypropylene Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Polypropylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Polypropylene Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Polypropylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Polypropylene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: German Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Polypropylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Polypropylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Polypropylene Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Polypropylene Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Polypropylene in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Polypropylene Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Polypropylene in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Polypropylene Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Polypropylene: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Polypropylene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Polypropylene Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Polypropylene Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Polypropylene Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Polypropylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Polypropylene Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Polypropylene Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Spanish Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Polypropylene Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Spanish Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Polypropylene Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Polypropylene Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Polypropylene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Polypropylene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Polypropylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Polypropylene Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Polypropylene Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Polypropylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Polypropylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Polypropylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Polypropylene Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Polypropylene Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Indian Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Polypropylene Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Indian Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Polypropylene Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Polypropylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Polypropylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Polypropylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polypropylene:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polypropylene in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polypropylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Polypropylene Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 197: Polypropylene Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Polypropylene Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Polypropylene Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Polypropylene Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Polypropylene in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Polypropylene Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Polypropylene in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Polypropylene Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Polypropylene Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Polypropylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 212: Polypropylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Polypropylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 215: Polypropylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Polypropylene Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Polypropylene Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Polypropylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 223: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Polypropylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 226: Polypropylene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Polypropylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 231: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Polypropylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 234: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 240: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 243: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 245: Polypropylene Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: The Middle East Polypropylene Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: Polypropylene Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Polypropylene Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 252: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: Polypropylene Market in the Middle East:
