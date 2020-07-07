Global Polypropylene Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Polypropylene Market to Reach US$105.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polypropylene estimated at US$80.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$105.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.Homopolymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$66.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copolymer segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.6% share of the global Polypropylene market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Polypropylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 424-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL)

Braskem SA

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

HPcl- Mittal Energy Ltd.

Ineos Group AG

LG Chem

Lotte Chemical UK Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

SACO AEI Polymers

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Total SA

Trinseo LLC

Westlake Chemical Corporation









