Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Markets, 2017-2019 & 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market accounted for $31.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness towards the adoption of hygiene products such as baby diapers and adult incontinence products, high product penetration in geotextiles owing to its properties, such as high tear and puncture resistance, temperature fluctuation tolerance, and durability are some of the factors fuelling the market growth.

However, volatility in the cost of raw materials, such as naphtha, petroleum, and propylene is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing product demand in end-use industries including hygiene, medical, automotive, agriculture, and furniture & bedding construction sheets is providing lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Non-woven polypropylene is a great fabric to print on. With 100% print coverage and a high-quality design, a Non-woven polypropylene bag will get your marketing messages across clearly. Non-woven polypropylene is an extremely versatile material and can be used to create a reusable bag for life in any style, shape or design.

Based on the product, the staple segment is considerably growing due to gaining acceptance over other fabrics in industrial filtration applications, such as mineral processing, oil and gas filtration, liquid cartridge and bag filters, water filtration and increasing penetration in medical application such as gloves, medical packaging, surgical gowns, masks, drapes, and covers.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing child and infant population, coupled with an increased awareness for usage of baby diapers in the Asia Pacific regions, especially in China and India.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Staples

5.2.1 Wet-laid process

5.2.2 Dry-laid webs

5.3 Spunbonded

5.4 Meltblown

5.5 Composite



6 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Medical

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Hygiene

6.5 Geotextiles

6.6 Furnishing

6.7 Carpet

6.8 Automotive

6.9 Agriculture

6.10 Other Applications



7 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Toray Industries Inc.

9.2 Suominen Corporation

9.3 Pegas Nonwovens a.s.

9.4 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

9.5 Low and Bonar PLC

9.6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

9.7 Johns Manville Corporation

9.8 Freudenberg Group

9.9 FITESA

9.10 First Quality Nonwovens Inc.

9.11 Berry Global, Inc.

9.12 Avgol Nonwoven Industries

9.13 Asahi Kasei Corporation

9.14 Akitieselskabet Schouw & Co. Group

9.15 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fb1nfi



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

