Global Polysilicon Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Application (Solar PV, Semiconductor), Manufacturing Technology, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2020-2025)

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Executive Summary

The Global Polysilicon Market valued at USD 7426 million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Massive investments in expansion of solar capacity across the globe is a key driving factor for the growth of the Polysilicon market. Governments of developing and developed countries and industrial sectors are emphasizing on the expansion of renewable energy sources, in which solar energy appears to show high potential. Thus, policy makers, regulatory bodies and industrial sectors are investing enormously in the solar energy sector. This is generating remarkable demand for solar panels across the globe. Since Polysilicon is the major raw material used for solar PV panels, demand for Polysilicon is increasing steadily across the globe. Moreover, urbanization, improved living standards, and increasing population have led to the increased need for power, which in turn is boosting the Polysilicon Market Growth. The growth of the Polysilicon industry will however be slowed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has completely halted all industries including manufacturing and logistics.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890431/?utm_source=PRN





Among the Application segment in the Polysilicon market (Solar Photovoltaic and Semiconductors), Solar Photovoltaic has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period because of the adoption of energy sources that are sustainable. Moreover, governments of various countries are offering several subsidies, tax exemptions to both, manufacturers and end-users of the solar PV market. Governments are focused on reducing emissions from power plants by switching to cleaner solar energy which is driving the growth of the solar PV market.



Based on Manufacturing Technology (Siemens Process, Fluidized Bed Reactor Process and Upgraded Metallurgical Grade Silicon Process), Siemens Process dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. This is because cell manufacturers require higher-quality Polysilicon to meet the efficiency road map. Polysilicon technologies are shifting toward higher-purity Polysilicon, namely 9N and above, because higher-purity Polysilicon can boost solar cell efficiencies. The Siemens technology is capable of meeting these needs by producing Polysilicon at purity levels at or above 9N to 11N.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of Polysilicon market and owing to rapid growth in solar industry, semiconductor industry and high GDP growth rate, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific will remain the major market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is home to many developing countries, including China and India, where there is considerable growth in solar Photovoltaic (PV). Japan is the major solar PV installations market in the region. The region is also the global centre for the manufacture of solar energy system, with Japan, China being the major manufacturers and home to some of the top global solar PV supplier companies.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Polysilicon market By Value and By Volume.

• The report analyses the Polysilicon market by Application (Solar Photovoltaic and Semiconductors).

• The report assesses the Polysilicon market by Manufacturing Technology (Siemens Process, Fluidized Bed Reactor Process and Upgraded Metallurgical Grade Silicon Process).

• The Global Polysilicon Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Spain and Italy).

• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, application and manufacturing technology. Also, the trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers & acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Wacker Chemie, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, OCI Company Limited, Daqo New Energy Corp., REC Silicon, Tokuyama Corporation, OCI Solar Power LLC, Hemlock Semiconductor, Qatar Solar Technologies - (QSTec) and Activ Solar.

• The report presents the analysis of Polysilicon market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Polysilicon Vendors

• Solar PV Manufacturers

• Semiconductor Players

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890431/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

