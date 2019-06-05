Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Chemical Processing and Pharma & Medical Industries Spur Demand
Jun 05, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) in Tons by the following End-Use Industries:
- Automotive & Transportation
- Chemical Processing
- Electrical & Electronics
- Mechanical & Industrial
- Consumer Appliances
- Others
The US market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:
- Coatings & Liners
- Films
- Mechanical Parts & Components
- Others
The report profiles 25 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M (USA)
- Asahi Glass Company Limited (Japan)
- AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc. (USA)
- Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry (China)
- Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Daikin America, Inc. (USA)
- Dongyue Group Limited (China)
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India)
- HaloPolymer, OJSC (Russia)
- Juhua Group Corporation (China)
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (USA)
- Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd. (China)
- Solvay (Belgium)
- The Chemours Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE): A Versatile Material with Applications in Varied End-Use Industries
Current & Future Analysis
Factors Influencing Market Growth - In a Nutshell
China Spearheads Growth in the PTFE Market
Chemical Processing Industry Leads the PTFE Market
Granular and Micronized Forms of PTFE
PTFE Production Scenario
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Global PTFE Trade - An Overview
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Micronized PTFE Powder Market: Applications in Diverse Industries Power Growth
Demand for Potable Drinking Water - A Major Growth Driver for PTFE Membranes Market
Hydrophobic PTFE Membranes Dominate PTFE Membranes Market
Riding on Industrialization and Urbanization, Asia-Pacific Leads PTFE Membranes Market
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market: Chemical Processing and Pharma & Medical Industries Spur Demand
Teflon Coatings Market Exhibits Significant Growth
Novel Technologies Fuel Demand for Teflon Coatings
Demand for Dry Film Lubricants Continues to Grow
Innovations Sustain PTFE Market
A Glance at Latest Innovations in the PTFE Space
3M Glass Bubbles: The Latest Advancement from 3M and Dyneon
Increasing Usage of ETFE Material for Construction Purposes
Teflon Coatings: Moving from Cookware to Industrial Applications
Researchers Develop Durable and Thinner Version of Teflon
PTFE Application in Renewable Energy Systems - A Promising Growth Opportunity
Opportunity Indicators
Automotive Industry: PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers Essential to Improve Performance and Durability of Components
Consumer Appliances: Need for Durability and Long Working Life Drives Demand for Teflon PTFE Products
Thermoplastic to Improve PTFE Processing Technology
PTFE Market - Pricing Dynamics
4. FLUOROPOLYMERS MARKET - A REVIEW
Fluoropolymer: A Versatile and Advanced Polymer with Growing Applications
Diverse Applications of Fluoropolymers: A Major Growth Driving Factor
PTFE Fluoropolymer: The Largest Product Type in Fluoropolymers Market
Asia-Pacific Rules the Fluoropolymers Market
China - Emerging as Hot Spot for Production
Competitive Scenario
Importance of High Performance Fluoropolymers Continues to Grow in Varied End-Use Markets
Fluoropolymer Films Market - An Overview
Increase in Crude Oil Prices to Expand Market for Fluorine Products
Demand for New Product Designs to Brighten Prospects for Fluoropolymers
Innovative Applications Stimulate Fluoropolymers Market
High-Value Fluoropolymers in Demand
Environmental Regulations Hinder Production of Fluoropolymers
High Entry Barriers Limit Competition
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Historical Backdrop
Major Characteristics of PTFE
Properties
Chemical and Physical Properties
Low Friction
High Bulk Resistance and Chemical Inertness
Anti-Corrosive
Optical
Manufacturing Process
Forms of PTFE
Granular
Fine Powder
Dispersion
Polymerization of TPFE
Suspension Polymerization
Emulsion Polymerization
Processing Techniques
Extremely High Temperature Hazardous for PTFE
Application Areas
Transportation
Chemical Processing
Electrical & Electronics
Medical
Cookware
Textiles
Compression Packing
Filtration
Armor-Piercing Bullets
Powdered PTFE Used as Oxidizer
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Trade Names of PTFE Products of Select Manufacturers
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Daikin Takes Over Heroflon
Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Unveils PTFE Seals for Aerospace Industry
Rogers Corporation Takes Over DeWAL Industries
Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Completes Take Over of CoorsTek Subsidiary
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 25 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 28)
- The United States (10)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (6)
- France (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4eu9ho
