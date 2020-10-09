Global Polyurethane Additives Market (2020 to 2025) - Industrial Development in Emerging Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Additives Market by Type (Catalysts, Surfactants, Filler, Flame retardants, and others), Application (Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, Elastomers), End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of polyurethane additives is estimated at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%

The growing demand for innovative and cost-effective additives along with the increasing demand for polyurethane additives in the construction industry of the emerging countries is driving the demand for polyurethane additives. The industrial development in emerging countries and the growing demand for environment-friendly polyurethane additives have created a growth opportunity for the polyurethanes market. However, the volatility in raw material prices and the recyclability of polyurethane additives are hampering the growth of the market. The increasing regulatory pressure for shifting towards eco-friendly products is creating a challenge for the polyurethane additives market.



The flame retardants type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Flame retardants of concern include organohalogen and organophosphate chemicals such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) and chlorinated tris (TDCPP). There are various types of flame retardants such as brominated flame retardants, chlorinated flame retardants, phosphorous-based flame retardants, and some inorganic flame retardants. These are used to produce high-quality polyurethanes that are used in various applications such as electronics, automobiles, and building & construction.



The foams application to be the largest consumer of polyurethane additives.



Polyurethane foams are manufactured by reacting polyols and isocyanates in the presence of a blowing agent and an amine catalyst. The blowing agent is carbon dioxide, which is formed as a by-product of the reaction between water and isocyanate. The amine catalyst is known to accelerate the reaction. Polyurethane foams are of two types, namely rigid polyurethane foam and flexible polyurethane foam. Foams offer various properties such as comfort and insulating properties when used in various industries such as automotive and building & construction, which is driving the market.



The automotive & transportation industry to be the largest consumer of polyurethane additives.



Polyurethanes are used in various parts of an automobile. In addition to the foam that makes car seats comfortable, bumpers, interior headline ceiling sections, the car body, spoilers, doors and windows all use polyurethanes. Polyurethane enables manufacturers to provide drivers and passengers significantly more automobile mileage by reducing weight and increasing fuel economy, comfort, corrosion resistance, insulation, and sound absorption.



APAC is projected to be the largest polyurethane additives market during the forecast period.



The polyurethane additives market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The foams market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased consumer spending, and strong economic growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polyurethane Additives Market

4.2 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Type

4.3 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Application

4.4 Polyurethane Additives Market, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Polyurethane Additives Market, Major Countries

4.6 Polyurethane Additives Market in APAC, by End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Innovative and Cost-Effective Additives

5.2.1.2 Growing USe in the Construction Industry

5.2.1.3 New Applications of Polyurethane Additives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Recyclability of Polyurethane Additives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Market for Environment-Friendly Polyurethane Additives

5.2.3.2 Industrial Development in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Regulatory Pressure on the USage of Eco-Friendly Products

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Average Pricing Analysis

5.5 Value Chain of Polyurethane Additives

5.5.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.5.2 Manufacturers

5.5.3 Distributors/Convertors

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Global Gdp Trends and Forecasts



6 Impact of Covid-19 on Polyurethane Additives Market

6.1 Covid-19

6.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

6.3 Impact on End-Use Industries

6.3.1 Automotive & Transportation

6.3.2 Building & Construction

6.3.3 Bedding & Furniture

6.3.4 Others



7 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Catalysts

7.2.1 Reduced Activation Energy and Faster Reaction Rate to Increase the Demand

7.3 Surfactants

7.3.1 High Surface Activity With Higher Foam Yield to Drive the Market

7.4 Fillers

7.4.1 Exothermic Heat Absorbance and Cost Reduction to Boost the Demand

7.5 Flame Retardants

7.5.1 Increasing Demand in Combustible Materials to Prevent Fires is Driving the Market

7.6 Others



8 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Foams

8.2.1 Energy Efficiency Leading to Reduced Energy Costs

8.3 Adhesives & Sealants

8.3.1 Strong Bonding Advantage and Tighter Seals

8.4 Coatings

8.4.1 Improved Appearance and Lifespan of Products Coated with Polyurethanes

8.5 Elastomers

8.5.1 Machinability and Lower Weight to Drive the Market

8.6 Others



9 Polyurethane Additives Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive & Transportation

9.2.1 Reduced Weight and Increasing Fuel Economy to Drive the Demand

9.3 Building & Construction

9.3.1 Affordability and Comfort of Polyurethane Materials to Boost its Demand

9.4 Bedding & Furniture

9.4.1 Durability and Flexibility of Polyurethanes to Increase its Demand

9.5 Electronics

9.5.1 Machinability and Lower Weight of Polyurethane Elastomers to Drive the Market

9.6 Others



10 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

11.2.1 Star

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Participant

11.3 Market Ranking

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence

11.6 Winners Vs. Tail Enders

11.6.1 Winners

11.6.2 Tail Enders

11.7 Market Share, 2019

11.8 Ranking of Key Market Players

11.8.1 Evonik Industries

11.8.2 BASF

11.8.3 Huntsman Corporation

11.8.4 Covestro

11.8.5 Dow Inc.

11.9 Competitive Scenario

11.9.1 New Product Launch

11.9.2 Expansion



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Evonik Industries

12.2 BASF

12.3 Covestro

12.4 Huntsman Corporation

12.5 Dow Inc.

12.6 Lanxess AG

12.7 Albemarle Corporation

12.8 Tosoh Corporation

12.9 Momentive

12.10 Byk

12.11 Other Market Players

12.11.1 Eastman Chemical Company

12.11.2 Clariant AG

12.11.3 Gulbrandsen Chemical, Inc.

12.11.4 Struktol Company of America, LLC

12.11.5 Majorel

12.11.6 Air Products & Chemicals

12.11.7 Synasia

12.11.8 Pon Pure Chemicals Group

12.11.9 Liberty Chemicals

12.11.10 Everlight Chemical

12.11.11 Milliken & Company

12.11.12 Shepherd Chemical Company

12.11.13 Zhejiang Wansheng Co. Ltd.

12.11.14 Yangzhou Dajiang Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.11.15 Hejia Chemical



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54mvvt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

