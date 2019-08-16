Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast to 2024: Booming Demand for Water-Based Polyurethane Systems

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Type (Low Solvent, Solvent-Free), Application (Paints & Coating, Adhesive & Sealants, Leather Finishing, Textile Finishing), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, SA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polyurethane Dispersion (PUDs) Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD2.4 Billion in 2019 to USD3.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%



The PUDs market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from the textile & leather industry, and increasing usage in paints & coatings application. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Polyurethane dispersions are derived from polyols, isocyanate monomers, and water-dispersing monomers (anionic, nonionic, and cationic) to form one-component or two-component systems. The method generally consists of either converting the solution of polyurethane in an organic solvent into an aqueous dispersion or of dispersing a liquid pre-polymer stage with or without solvent in water. Polyurethane polymers contain urethane group and urea group in their structure. The dispersion technology allows polyurethane polymers to have low viscosity, improved ultra-violet (UV) reactivity, better mechanical strength, tensile strength, elasticity & durability, and excellent abrasion & scratch resistance.



In 2018, APAC accounted for the largest share of 47.2%, in terms of value, of the global polyurethane dispersions market. The large market size of the region is attributed to a high demand for polyurethane dispersion-based coatings and sealants in construction projects, infrastructural developments, the automotive industry; and growing urbanization. Increasing demand from emerging economies and government regulations regarding environmentally-friendly products are providing growth opportunities for the market players. However, high raw material costs act as a restraint to the growth of the polyurethane dispersions market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polyurethane Dispersions Market

4.2 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Region

4.3 APAC: Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Country and Application, 2018

4.4 Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 High Potential Demand From the Textile and Leather Industries

5.1.1.2 Growth in the Furniture and Interiors Industries

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Booming Demand for Water-Based Polyurethane Systems

5.1.3.2 Government Regulations Regarding Environmentally Friendly Products

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Manufacturing Sustainable Products With Low VOCs

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Macroeconomic Overview



6 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solvent-Free Polyurethane Dispersions

6.2.1 Increasing Demand From Various End-Use Applications to Drive the Solvent-Free Polyurethane Dispersions Market

6.3 Low-Solvent Polyurethane Dispersions

6.3.1 Low-Solvent Polyurethane Dispersions Perform Better Than Solvent-Free Polyurethane Dispersions, But the VOC Regulations in Major Economies Restrict the Use of Various Solvents



7 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paints & Coatings

7.2.1 Owing to Impressive Resistance to Corrosion, Abrasion, and Excellent Mechanical Properties, Polyurethane Dispersions are Preferred for Paints & Coatings

7.3 Adhesives & Sealants

7.3.1 Increasing Demand From End-Use Industries to Fuel the Growth of Market in This Segment

7.4 Leather Finishing

7.4.1 Increasing Use of Leather Footwear and Handbags is Boosting the Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions

7.5 Textile Finishing

7.5.1 Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions in Textile Finishing is Increasing, Owing to Their Excellent Physical and Mechanical Properties

7.6 Others



Companies Mentioned



Adeka Corporation

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Base SE

Bond Polymers

Chase Corporation

Covestro AG

Cytec Solvay Group

DIC Corporation

DOW

DSM

Hauthway Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Lamberti Spa

Lanxess AG

Lubrizol Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Perstorp

Reichhold

Rudolf GmbH

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd

Stahl Holding BV

VCM Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzm6rp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

