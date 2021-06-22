Global Polyurethane Dispersions Markets 2021-2025 - High Demand from Textile and Leather Industries Industrial & Development in Emerging Countries
Jun 22, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) Market by Type (Solvent-free, Low-solvent), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Leather Finishing, Textile Finishing), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global PUDs market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
The demand for PUDs in emerging economies, such as APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, is increasing owing to the growing industrialization and urbanization. Also, regulations related to the environmental safety like low VOCs emission are driving the market for in these industries.
PUDs offers properties such as flexibility, toughness, high abrasion resistance, and excellent light stability characteristics. Due to these properties, they are used in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, leather, textile, and construction, among other industries.
The solvent-free segment is estimated to be the fastest growing in the overall PUDs market during the forecast period
The most widely used type of PUDs is solvent free being used in end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, aerospace, furniture and so on. The use for these type of PUDs are growing at a faster rate considering the fact that they are environmental and user friendly. Solvent-free PUDs have various properties such as they dry fast, have good lifespan, and are more stable under UV rays.
These properties make them suitable for external applications like paints & coatings, textile finishing, adhesive & sealants, glass fiber sizing, leather finishing, and others. Solvent-free PUDs can also be applied on binders in hygiene coatings, insulating coatings, concrete sealers, paper coatings and printing ink, among other applications.
Paints & coatings is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing application in the overall PUDs market during the forecast period
Paints & coatings is the largest and the fastest application of the PUDs materials. They improve the appearance and properties of the product on which they are applied. Coatings give automotive exteriors a high gloss and improved color retention while offering improved scratch and corrosion resistance. Paints & coatings are also used in construction. Spray coatings are used in building floors, steel trusses, and concrete supports, to make them more durable and provide cost-effective maintenance.
Europe is projected to be the second largest PUDs market during the forecast period
The strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the UK, Italy, France, and Germany, drives the PUDs market in Europe. The construction industry plays an important role in the European economy. Europe also has the largest automotive industry in the world.
According to the European Commission, the automotive industry in Europe has a direct effect on the economy of various countries such as Germany, Italy, and France. The increased sales of PUDs in Europe have been triggered by environmental regulations regarding emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Thus, the need for alternative, better performing coatings like PUDs is increasing in the region.
The report profiles several leading players of the PUDs market, such as Covestro AG (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Wanhua Chemical Group (China), Lanxess (Germany), Stahl Holding (Netherlands), Perstorp (Netherlands), Dow Chemical Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US) and Mitsui Chemical (Japan).
Premium Insights
- High Demand from Construction Industry to Drive the Market
- Solvent-Free PUDs to Dominate Overall Market
- Paints & Coatings Application Dominates the PUDs Market
- Paints & Coatings Application Dominated the Overall Market
- APAC to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Overview
Drivers
- High Demand from Textile and Leather Industries
- Industrial Development in Emerging Countries
Restraints
- Increasing Demand for Acid-Epoxy Coatings
Opportunities
- Booming Demand for Water-Based Polyurethane Systems
- Government Regulations Regarding Environment-Friendly Products
Challenges
- Manufacturing Sustainable Products with Low VOCs
- Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Patent Analysis
- Methodology
- Document Type
- Insight
- Jurisdiction Analysis
- Top Companies/Applicants
- Top 10 Companies/Applicants with Highest Number of Patents
- List of Patents by Bayer Materialscience AG
- List of Patents by BASF SE
- List of Patents by Dow Global Technologies LLC
- List of Patents by Covestro Deutschland AG
- List of Patents by DuPont
- Top 20 Patent Owners (US) in Last 11 Years
Tariffs & Regulations
COVID-19 Impact
Trade Analysis
Price Analysis
Customer Analysis
- Shift in Automotive Industry
- Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production
- Impact on Customers' Revenues
- Most Impacted Regions
- Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains
- New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities
- Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook
- Shift in Construction Industry
- Disruption in the Industry
- Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production
- Impact on Customers' Revenues
- Customer's Most Impacted Regions
- Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains
- New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities
- Measures Taken by Customers
- Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook
Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem & Interconnected Market
- Paints & Coatings Ecosystem and Interconnected Market
Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for PUDs Manufacturers
Technology Analysis
- INSQIN Technology
- UV-Curable Polyurethane Dispersions
- Novel Silicone-Modified Polyurethane Dispersions Technology
Case Study Analysis
Company Profiles
- BASF SE
- Bayer Materialscience AG
- Covestro AG
- Dow Chemical Company
- Dow Global Technologies LLC
- DSM
- DuPont
- Huntsman Corporation
- Lanxess
- Mitsui Chemical
- Perstorp
- Stahl Holding
- Wanhua Chemical Group
