Global Polyurethane Markets to 2024: Increasing Demand for Wearable Electronics and Other Electronic Products

DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyurethane Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyurethane market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% to reach US$84.055 billion by 2024, from US$58.732 billion in 2018.

Furniture is one of the major end-users for polyurethane products. Burgeoning demand for sophisticated and furnished wooden products among the urban population owing to modern lifestyle and rising disposable income is augmenting the demand for polyurethane in the market.The market is expected to grow at a good pace owing to growing construction activities in developing countries. Increasing demand for wearable electronics and other electronic products is expected to augment the demand for polyurethane products.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Co., Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, DIC Corporation, and PSI Urethanes, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Polyurethane Market by Type

5.1. Flexible Polyurethane Foam

5.2. Rigid Polyurethane Foam

5.3. Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.4. Others



6. Global Polyurethane Market by Product Form

6.1. Foam

6.2. Resin

6.3. Case (Coating, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomer)



7. Global Polyurethane Market by Application

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Building and Construction

7.3. Furnishing

7.4. Electronics

7.5. Packaging

7.6. Others



8. Global Polyurethane Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. BASF SE

10.2. The Dow Chemical Company

10.3. Covestro Ag

10.4. Huntsman International Llc

10.5. Eastman Chemical Company

10.6. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

10.7. Mitsubishi Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.8. Tosoh Corporation

10.9. Dic Corporation

10.10. Psi Urethanes, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w3n4m8/global?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

