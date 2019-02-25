Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (CAS 25213-24-5) Market Report 2019 - Focus on Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Prices & End-Use Sectors

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyvinyl Alcohol (CAS 25213-24-5) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of polyvinyl alcohol. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on polyvinyl alcohol end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.

The forth chapter deals with polyvinyl alcohol market trends review, distinguish polyvinyl alcohol manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes polyvinyl alcohol prices data. The last chapter analyses polyvinyl alcohol downstream markets.

The polyvinyl alcohol global market Report 2019 key points:

Polyvinyl alcohol description, its application areas and related patterns

Polyvinyl alcohol market situation

Polyvinyl alcohol manufacturers and distributors

Polyvinyl alcohol prices (by region and provided by market players)

Polyvinyl alcohol end-uses breakdown

Polyvinyl alcohol downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. POLYVINYL ALCOHOL GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information



2. POLYVINYL ALCOHOL APPLICATION



3. POLYVINYL ALCOHOL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. POLYVINYL ALCOHOL PATENTS



5. POLYVINYL ALCOHOL MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. General polyvinyl alcohol market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of polyvinyl alcohol

Europe

Asia

North America

5.3. Suppliers of polyvinyl alcohol

Europe

Asia

North America

5.4. Polyvinyl alcohol market forecast



6. POLYVINYL ALCOHOL MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America



7. POLYVINYL ALCOHOL END-USE SECTOR



